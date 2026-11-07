A Video Game Store Manager Refuses To Exchange A Gift Without Proof It Came From His Store, But The Customer Calls Him Rude And Demands To Know Why They Don’t Barter

Just because two things cost the same doesn’t mean a store will let you swap one for the other.

One video game store manager had trouble explaining that when a caller wanted to exchange a gift he already owned.

The problem was that he had no receipt and didn’t know where his friend bought it, so the manager offered store credit through a trade-in.

But when he learned he’d still owe money for the game he wanted, he insisted that an even exchange would be best.

Eventually, the manager explained that the store didn’t barter, to which the customer asked, “Why?”

Read on to see what happened next.

Caller upset my store doesn’t work on the barter system Popular video game chain manager here. This was my first call of the day when I walked into my store. It’s been 5+ hours and I’m still not over it, thought you would all enjoy.

At first, the thought maybe the friend bought the game at the store.

Me: Hi, thank you for calling [store], this is [name], how can I help you today? Caller: Yeah, my friend gave me Fallen Order as a gift but I already own a copy, can I exchange this one for Civ6? It’s still in the plastic wrap and everything. Me: Did your friend buy it here? Do you have a gift receipt or something? Caller: Well no, it was a gift, I don’t know where he bought it. But I already have it and I want Civ6.

When he realized what was going on, he offered a solution.

Me: Well, okay, you can bring it in and do a trade for store credit then use that to buy Civ6, but I won’t be able to give you the full amount of the game, you’ll owe me money at the end of the transaction. Caller: But they both cost the same, why can’t I just do an exchange? Me: Because I can’t take a game that you didn’t buy in my store Caller: Oh right, because you all have specific barcodes and stuff, huh.

Unfortunately, that’s not what the customer wanted.

Me: Um, no, it’s because no one gave us money for that game, I can’t give you something of monetary value for it. Caller: Well why not? It’s kind of rude that you won’t. Me: ….Sir, [store] isn’t a Turkish Bazaar, we don’t work on the barter system. Caller: Why don’t you?!

By the end of the call, the other employee was cracking up.

Me: I…I don’t know how to respond to that. Caller: -hangs up- My sales associate listened to my side of the conversation the whole time. When I finally put the phone in the receiver after the caller hung up, he was bent over laughing so hard that I had to shove him in the back for a few minutes until he could calm down. I’m still not sure what that caller wanted from me.

Well, it’s actually easy to see both sides of this, but clearly, only one of them is right.

Let’s check out how the readers over at Reddit responded to this story.

This person dealt with the same thing.

Here’s a good point.

This reader would’ve gone along with the barcode story.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who decided to stop being so helpful when aiding coworkers cost him a promotion.

Yet another person who had a similar encounter.

It’s easy to see why he thought it wouldn’t be a big deal.

But obviously, the store doesn’t owe him an exchange just because they sell the same item.

And, for the record, the manager did offer him a good solution. It just wasn’t the one he was looking for.

At this point, his best option is to either keep the game or try to sell it privately for a higher price.

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