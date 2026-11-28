A Woman Sounded Off Against Her Co-Worker Who Makes Up Outrageous Lies On A Daily Basis

Have you ever spent time with a compulsive liar before?

I’m talking about someone who lies about EVERYTHING…

Even things they don’t need to lie about!

On one hand, it’s pretty entertaining…but it can also become a bit of a hassle listening to all those tall tales.

Check out what this woman had to say about a guy she works with who LOVES to lie.

My coworker is a pathological liar. “I 19 F work as a lube tech. I work with this one dude let’s call him “Joe” he will not stop lying about literally everything some of my favorite lies he’s done…

Let’s take a look!

Former CIA. Own multiple multimillion dollar companies (consulting, dispensary, clubs). Adding to the consulting business lie, which allegedly put the current NYC mayor in office. He’s part of NASCAR pit crew. Is a 12% stock holder for our company.

LOL.

His mother’s side of the family use to be middle men for the mafia and NYPD. Owns over 40 cars (including multiple Ferraris and McLarens). By far not the last, but my personal least favorite is that he was in the Marines. For some context he’s a glorified GS. Never seen this man do more than a simple suspension job let alone some of the things he says he does at home (engine repairs in heavy duty diesels and transmission swaps in under 2 hours).

This guy has some serious issues.

He constantly complains and threatens to call HR when he doesn’t get his way, and acts like everyone is out to get him. He fakes important phone calls saying cryptic things to try and scare the people near him. Just last week he said the White House was calling and that he was sending it to voicemail. Mind you, this is a 45 year old man. Going back to the Marines, he told me when I first started working there that he was a sniper in the marines during everything with 9/11, normal stuff, remember that comment he made about the White House? My boss heard and made the joke “wait guys, I think the prime minster of India is calling” funny funny haha. Joe loses it and starts screaming about his two Purple Hearts and presidential pardons. Listen I’m not complete sure that his dude wasn’t in the military however just the way he talks about it and bragging about his war stories just doesn’t sound right.”

Check out what readers had to say about this.

This person didn’t hold back.

Another Reddit user weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an allergic hotel guest who gets upset that animals had been in her room previously, even though it was a pet-friendly hotel.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

This is insane!

And I think some of the commenters are right…

This guy might have some serious issues going on.

Her co-worker might be the biggest compulsive liar of all time!