A Waiter Tells A Rude Regular Customer He Can’t Take His Order For Twenty People And Pay The Next Day, So The Man Has To Make A Forty-Minute Round Trip To An ATM

There’s only so much you can ask of people before they stop doing you favors.

Today, we’ll meet a restaurant worker who grew tired of dealing with a regular customer who caused problems whenever he visited.

On one occasion, he reserved a table for nine but brought eleven, knowing the restaurant required special arrangements for large parties.

And while the staff accommodated him anyway, he thanked them by leaving only a $4 tip on a large bill.

So, months later, when he ordered food for twenty and showed up without money, the worker refused to let him pay another day. Instead, he had to make a forty-minute round trip to an ATM before taking his food home.

Read on to see how this whole situation unfolded.

Customer with bad excuses learned his lesson I worked in a restaurant for a couple of years. It was a military-style restaurant with special rules. Normal people could access it like normal customers, but if you wanted to host an event or even a big dinner with more than 10 people, you needed to make an arrangement, which was well known to every customer we had, especially those who came frequently. This particular customer had caused some issues beforehand, like hosting the birthday party for his daughter. She and her mother behaved like princesses, wanted us to cut 15 cakes, and were overall super petty. But, you know, for regulars, you take some hits.

Then, the guy did something a little odd.

Some months later, he called and made a reservation for 9 people, which was odd because, as I said, when you came with 10 people, you had to make a special arrangement, since only soldiers worked there and we simply didn’t have enough chefs casually waiting. Obviously, he came with 11. For everyone who worked in a restaurant before, 2 people more or less isn’t a big deal, even if **** hits the fan. You take it.

Even though the staff did him a favor, he left a very small tip.

For us, it was more of a problem since we were held responsible for complying with the rules. A lot of customers tried to cheat them. And since we were soldiers, it was very easy to punish us. And that’s also something that every customer knew. So we were doing him a big favor at that moment. The evening found its end, and we got a tip of 4 bucks. That was too much. The whole crew was fuming. It was a big invoice, as you can imagine. He paid for everyone and gave the smallest tip you can imagine. Another couple of months later, we had our big annual festival. The restaurants were completely booked weeks before the festival for 4 days straight. Best time of the year, even though you don’t know your name after all the stress anymore.

Fed up, he came up with a plan.

This customer called us on Saturday evening and ordered food for 20 people since he had his personal party going on. And he requested that the food not be separately packed, since it would take up a huge amount of space and would be massively inconvenient to transport, which I ordered the kitchen explicitly to overlook. When he arrived, he was mildly upset. You can imagine how much space you need in your car for this kind of order. But I got my revenge in another way.

The guy was not happy with his response.

He found out that his wife had taken all the money out of his pocket and asked if he could come back the other day. I kindly told him that this was not possible. I needed the money that day. So he had to make a 20-minute drive just to get to the next ATM. It took him 40 extra minutes to get the food home. This made not only my day, but the whole group also felt a huge relief.

Bravo! It sounds like that customer was a real piece of work.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit would’ve dealt with him.

This person just wants to know where it happened.

According to this comment, restaurant staff in Germany are paid well.

Here’s someone who also works in the food industry.

It seems like this reader thinks he made the story up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an IT employee who thought a ticket was closed, only to hear otherwise from the client’s manager.

Some people just never learn!

For starters, being a regular doesn’t mean everyone has to keep making exceptions for you, especially when you’re rude about it.

But more importantly, the waiter shouldn’t have to risk getting in trouble just to save this guy a trip to the ATM.

He needs to show a little appreciation instead of acting like everyone owes him favors.

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