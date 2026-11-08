A Woman Is Tired Of Dealing With Her Horrible Roommate, But She’s Not Sure How To Get Him To Leave

Have you ever had a roommate who you simply couldn’t get rid of…?

Well, if you haven’t, let me tell you something…

It can get pretty ugly!

The woman who wrote today’s story knows all about it and she explained why she’s not sure how to get her roommate out of her place…

And this guy is a doozy!

Let’s take a look at what she had to say.

Can I get property management involved to remove a roommate? “I 40F have had a roommate 36M for a year now who keeps breaking the landlord’s rules. It’s mostly weed-related where he will bring weed inside the house, leave joints on the porch or smoke it near the house and it stinks up the whole block while kids are playing not even 100 yards away.

This guy does it all!

I think he also has a problem with alcohol, because I’ve seen beer cans hidden in weird places like under the sink in the bathroom, tucked behind the HVAC or behind couch pillows. I have called him from work a few times and he was slurring his words. One time I came home from work to see an empty beer can on the front porch and when I asked him if he’s been drinking (just in a casual way) he laughed and told me right to my face NO he was, “just high”. The weed stuff used to be way worse where he was smoking IN the house and making everything smell. He also used to drink until he passed out and he’d leave the stove on/faucets running sometimes. The problem is I have tried to kick him out and given him a 30-day notice before, but I have huge heart and when he apologizes and promises to do better I have given him extra chances.

She can never quite pull the trigger…

This last time I gave him a 30-day notice, he did not pack anything and he did not leave, he decided to sit down and talk to me about it a week before his time was up, and he offered to pay more rent, be extra careful with the weed, and to give up alcohol. I am ashamed to say I was so exhausted from all of this I just told him I’d think about it. He sent me half the rent for next month (which honestly I need because I had a big expense today) but I’m thinking he does need to leave actually. I am worried if I tell him to go, he’s just not going to pack anything and not going to leave. I feel really helpless and I don’t want to get mowed over again with promises.

She might need to get someone else involved…

I’m thinking about telling the landlord what’s going on, and if they could maybe send him an official notice to vacate and back me up. Ideally even make it a 14-day notice since he broke lease rules. (I am the only one on the lease so he would be considered a guest anyways). I don’t know what to do I just want help dealing with this guy, and if the landlord sent him the order then he wouldn’t feel like he could finesse ME.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person had a lot to say.

Another individual weighed in.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another person spoke up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who sees the chance for revenge after a neighbor who refuses to share wifi needs help with a parking issue.

And this reader weighed in.

This is too much!

And this guy is a real piece of…

Well, you know…

One thing’s for sure…her roommate has to go!