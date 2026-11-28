A Woman Is Worried Because Her Mentally Ill Neighbor’s Behavior Is Becoming More Unhinged And Aggressive

Folks…let me just say that what this woman is going through is straight-up SCARY.

She didn’t hold back in today’s story when she explained how her neighbor is not only causing trouble in the neighborhood, but is scaring the absolute hell out of her.

Take a look at what she had to say about this concerning situation and think about how you might handle a situation like this.

Start now!

Mentally ill neighbor is terrorizing entire neighborhood at all hours. We are afraid to leave our houses. “The situation, as I understand it, is that someone bought this house cheap years ago and have allowed their mentally ill son to live in it alone.

This is getting scary…

This lack of supervision has caused things to escalate over the years and now it has reached a fever pitch. Plus every time any one of us calls the cops, his behavior gets worse. This man is certifiably insane and no one does anything about it. After reading this over again, I know this will sound too crazy to be true. But I have started to take videos of this behavior so I can at least show it to the police and keep a record of it. We don’t know what else to do.

Yikes…

The first issue is that he fills both his front and back yard with trash. Literal garbage. It will look like he ripped open his trash bag and dumped it. There has been everything from clumps of hair, to food wrappers, bloody tissues, to used and dirty “sensual” toys scattered in his yard, on his sidewalk, to the tree lawn. He will often smash glass bottles on his sidewalk and leave the glass to prevent people from using it.

This guy needs help…

In addition to the trash, he will put up long handwritten rambling signs talking about his conspiracy theories. Like how our local government is kidnapping children so they can keep them in cages while the local podiatry clinic implants cancer cells in their rectums so they can sacrifice them to Satan. Just crazy nonsense. And he will have 6 big signs staked in his yard. But if anyone is curious enough to read the signs, he’ll bust out his front door and chase you down the street. He’s done it to me and a few other neighbors that stop. On top of him being unhinged, he’s a big man too! He’s at least 6’5” 300 lbs. My husband is 6 feet tall and this man is a whole head taller at least! If he got his hands on anyone he would be able to throw them around like a rag doll.

Wow…

He’ll scream obscenities all night long. We’re afraid to open our windows at night because he’ll stand in his back yard and scream into the void. Just long strings of curse words or descriptions of “sensual” acts being screamed into the night. Or even howling at the moon. He will also scream at the neighborhood children if he sees them playing anywhere near his house or property line. Even the ones that live right next door. Now he has blocked access to the sidewalk all together because he has started sitting right on the sidewalk to scream at passersby and at traffic. He’ll spend all day ranting and raving at anyone or anything that passes his house. Waving an umbrella threateningly. Or he’ll sit in his chair and mutter to himself. If he needs a break from the heat, he’ll sit in his car, which he’s also parked on the sidewalk, and scream at traffic. Waving his umbrella from his open moon roof. Revving his engine at pedestrians as if he could lurch forward and run them over at any moment. Now no one can use the sidewalk to get to our local playground because he’s intimidating everyone who tries to walk by.

This is nuts!

His car is covered in old chewed up gum and other candy that has melted to his hood. Every time we call the cops, they’ll come out and talk to the guy for a little bit. Sometimes they’ll put them in handcuffs and take him to the station. But he’s just out there the next day doing the same stuff. Sometimes you’ll see his elderly father with a garbage bag in his front yard, picking up the trash and various debris items. But overall, he is unsupervised and free to do whatever crazy stuff he feels like. I know it’s not illegal to be crazy, but this behavior just continues to escalate and we are all terrified to leave our homes.”

Check out what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This reader has been there.

Another individual weighed in.

This Reddit user had a lot to say.

Another person was shocked.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a homeowner who uses the HOA’s own by-laws against them to win a legal battle.

And this individual spoke up.

This situation has completely spiraled out of control.

And it’s pretty unbelievable that it’s been allowed to go on for this long.

What is going on here?!?!

Her neighbors needs some professional help!