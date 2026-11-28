He Hosted His Wife’s Friends For Thanksgiving, But Ended Up Parenting Their Kids Because They Wouldn’t, And He Lost His Patience

A holiday visit is supposed to be a break for everyone, and sometimes one person ends up working the whole weekend.

One man was looking forward to hosting his wife’s friends for Thanksgiving, and he wanted the visit to go well for her sake.

But there was one big catch. He didn’t expect the parents to hand off so much of the parenting to him.

Somewhere between the early wake-ups and the nonstop discipline, he became the full-time babysitter in his own home.

He kept his cool for a while — until he didn’t.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITAH for wanting better boundaries? Long story short, my wife’s friends (I consider them friends too) have come to visit for Thanksgiving, and they have 2 kids and a dog. My biggest problem is that I become a babysitter when they visit. The parents watch them maybe 10% of the time.

These kids sure make their mark on the household.

They wake me up early and are not quiet. They wander around the house, snooping into rooms that aren’t theirs, and I don’t have a childproof house at all. The kids take their toys out and leave them out until I have to tell them sternly to pick up and be quiet, stop screaming and fighting, etc.

He knows his wife really needs this friend time, but he’s not happy with how things are.

I don’t want to make things uncomfortable, because my wife doesn’t have many friends, and I don’t want her to think I don’t want them here. I just want them to respect my home and how hard I work to keep it clean, and also how expensive it is. (What house isn’t expensive these days?)

It’s not like he hates the kids.

I do enjoy kids. I regularly watch my niece and nephew, so I’m not just some guy who’s never around kids and doesn’t want them around. I also am that uncle that runs around the yard and plays tag, hide-and-seek, etc., when everyone else is sitting around wanting to just stick the kids somewhere else. So, AITAH for expecting the kids to have some respect for my home?

Boundaries are long overdue here.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

Shame on these parents.

The mother needs to set up here.

There’s a difference between a boundary and a request.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom and grandma who disagree where the kids should wake up on Christmas morning.

When you take on responsibility without being asked, people tend to take advantage of that.

He never agreed to be the babysitter, and in fact, nobody even asked him what he was comfortable with at all.

The parents arrived, relaxed, and let their kids roam a house that isn’t childproofed, trusting that the host would pick up the slack. Luckily he did, but that wasn’t a fair assumption to make.

If these guests wanted a relaxing vacation, they would have needed to plan ahead of time for that.

Parents need to parent, even on holidays.

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