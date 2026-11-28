A Mother Called Her Daughter a Failure While She Struggled Through College—So the Student Refused to Buy Her a Graduation Ticket
Some people expect a front-row seat to the success they never helped build.
One student had struggled through college and had to change direction more than once, and she did it while dealing with her mother’s constant criticism.
So as her graduation date drew closer, the question of who would attend became unavoidable.
She decided to keep her mom off the list, and chaos soon followed.
You’ll want to keep reading to find out what Reddit had to say.
AITAH for not buying a ticket for my mom for my graduation ceremony?
It took me a little longer to get my degree than the traditional 4 years due to me having to change majors and schools because of mental health issues.
Throughout her struggles, her mother was never supportive.
During the entire transfer process, my mom would literally call me a loser, a dropout, and say how I’m absolutely worthless and would never make any money, accompanied by constant yelling that I still get nightmares about.
This student already had more than enough on her plate.
All while I was undergoing the immense pressure of taking courses beyond the recommended credit limit, working full time, trying to get my GPA up, and sending transfer applications.
So when it came time to make the guest list for her graduation, she knew who wasn’t making the cut.
Now that I’m going to be starting my final semester in January, I made the decision that only my dad would be invited to my graduation ceremony, because he was the only one who was supportive and gave me hope on the days I was engulfed by uncertainty and dread, and pushed me to keep going.
Her mother’s behavior couldn’t have been more different.
My mom, on the other hand, humiliated me left, right, and center.
She talked crap about me, and how much of a loser and a failure I was, to friends and family, completely disregarding the boundary I had set to not tell anyone about my struggles while I was figuring my path out.
Now she wonders if her mother even deserves a place in her life at all.
I am also planning to go no contact real soon, but I don’t know how I’m going to carry it out because my dad has been such a pillar of hope and support.
So, AITA, or am I being ungrateful for not buying a ticket for her, since only students can purchase tickets for the grad ceremony?
A no-contact arrangement may be what’s best — at least for now.
What did Reddit have to say?
Her mother needs to realize that her actions have consequences.
Imagine horribly mistreating someone then expecting them to be grateful for it.
She shouldn’t let her mother’s behavior overshadow her accomplishment.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who takes her present back after family members ridicule her outfit choice at a cousin’s wedding.
Her mother doesn’t deserve to celebrate her successes.
Through sweat and tears, she earned this degree. She doesn’t owe any of that success to a woman who did nothing but tear her down.
A ticket to a graduation may seem small, but it’s an important step in showing her mother that her disrespect has consequences.
You don’t get a front-row seat to a victory you tried to talk someone out of.
Enjoyed this story?
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.