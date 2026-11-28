Apartment Resident Caught An Elderly Neighbor Trying To Open Another Tenant’s Door, But She Was Unsure How To Warn Her Without Causing Trouble

Everyone deserves to feel safe and secure in their own home.

In this story, an apartment resident noticed an elderly woman repeatedly trying the door handle of another tenant’s unit.

While the door was often locked, she’s worried that the intruder might get in if the neighbor forgot to lock her door.

So now, she’s wondering what to do or how to best warn the new tenant.

Check the full details below.

Someone keeps trying to open my neighbor’s door. Should I tell her, the leasing office, or both? I live in an apartment. My doorbell camera has caught a woman from a couple of floors up. She was trying the door handle of the unit across from mine more than once. The first time I saw it, the apartment was vacant.

This woman is worried that the upstairs neighbor might be able to get into her neighbor’s apartment.

A woman moved in about a week ago, and it’s happened again since then. The woman is elderly and hard of hearing. I wonder if the woman trying the handle still thinks the apartment is empty, but I don’t know. What bothers me is that if my neighbor ever leaves her door unlocked, it could open.

If it were her door, she wanted someone to tell her what’s happening.

If it were my door, I’d want someone to tell me. I don’t want to get anyone in trouble, but this poses a safety and privacy concern, in my opinion. She’s hard of hearing, so I could hand her a note and offer to show her the footage. Or I could ask the leasing office to give her a private heads-up in writing. What would you do?

OP honestly has a valid reason to be concerned.

I agree that she should inform the neighbor across her door.

A private, written heads-up through the leasing office also seems like a considerate way to handle the situation.

What do you think? Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person makes a valid point.

Keep your door locked, says this one.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who refuses to bring his barking husky indoors because he doesn’t want him roaming freely in the house.

Here’s another possible reason.

Finally, here’s what this one would do.

Looking out for your neighbors is part of being a good neighbor.

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