Woman Storms Out Of Eye Doctor’s Office After Learning Her Insurance Won’t Cover The Contact Lenses She Wants

Yes, I understand that figuring out the many intricacies of insurance can be frustrating.

But if a person working at a doctor’s office tells you that you’re insurance won’t be accepted for something, there’s literally nothing you can do about it.

That’s when it’s time to figure out a Plan B and get on with your life.

But I guess the woman in today’s story didn’t get the memo…

Check out what happened when she got upset that she wasn’t allowed to use her insurance during a visit to an eye doctor.

Karen called my boss crying after she left saying it was the worst treatment she has ever had. “I work as a receptionist at an eye doctor, at the check out. A woman with her two children came to check out after her exam, and wanted to purchase contact lenses. While her insurance was active, it had already been used for materials and would no longer cover contacts. I explained this to her in detail.

This was gonna be an interesting conversation…

She said “But it is active,” and stared at me. I explained it again with all the details. “But it is active.” As if just saying “No” is going to change anything. I explained it for a third time. “I’m just gonna go!” She didn’t pay either.

Good grief!

I found out a few minutes later that she called, literally crying, and demanded to tell my boss it was the worst experience she had ever had. My coworker was laughing. Fortunately for me, my boss is nice. She took my side in the argument, and handled taking care of the Karen. What a poor example for your children. Clearly she was never taught that throwing a tantrum isn’t going to change anything.”

Now let’s see what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This reader shared a story.

Another Reddit user spoke up.

This individual weighed in.

This person shared a story.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about neighbors who disagree on whether or not soccer balls hitting a house is a big deal.

And this reader had a lot to say.

This lady needs to get it together!

Sorry, but they’re not gonna change the rules just for you!

It’s sad, but true…

Some folks simply don’t know how to conduct themselves as adults!