Her Friend Thought Bringing Camping Gear Meant She Didn’t Owe Any Grocery Money, So She Stopped Offering Her Rides

Organizing a camping trip with a group of people involves more than just choosing a nice location and packing a tent.

It involves transportation, lodging, supplies, and ensuring everyone’s happy.

In this case, one woman was responsible for organizing all of the above things for a camping trip with her girlfriends, whereas her friend volunteered to take care of the food.

Unfortunately, differences of opinion regarding the type of food, its cost, and contributions led to the failure of the whole idea.

The girl became convinced that her efforts and generosity were not appreciated and decided not to offer her girlfriend any more free trips to the airport.

What would you do?

Check out the first story below.

AITAH for not driving for my friend over a camping meal fight Recently, a friend(F29) and her boyfriend(M28) and I(F28) planned on doing a small camping trip for the weekend. We wanted to test out our new camping gear before using it in real conditions to see if anything was missing. She already had her stuff and I bought mine specifically for the trip. I bought a big tent for 8, some furniture and utensils to cook for everyone. I was going to visit my grandmother for a week in the next months and suggested we could try it all out there in a safe environnement. It’s a pretty much a field with some bushes and small trees, the big tall ones were cut down a while ago.

Sounds fun, but things were stressful.

I asked my grandmother if it was okay, asked my parents for their car as mine only has two seats and told my friend when I was going there and she agreed to come for the weekend. Around two weeks before we had to meet, she asked me if there was any trees for her to hang her hamoc, I told her no and she immediately wanted to cancel. I told her I had a hamoc stand and a spare camp bed and they could test out their gear by taking turns the next night. She said camp beds gave her back pain but eventually agreed.

Things were already tense, but they would get tenser.

The day they arrived I drove 40 min, picked them up at the airport and we stopped for groceries on the way to my grandmother’s place. She has a licence but doesn’t own a car as she prefers using public transport. My friend is very intolerant to gluten and milk and only picks organic, as I already had shoped for some of it, gave them a ride and provided the place, I told them I would not pay for their part of the groceries. She seemed anoyed at the moment but we got on with our test weekend, and then I brought them back to the airport. Then came the real camping trip, other friends were also invited.

It’s a lot of work.

Beforehand we agreed that I would organize the trip and my friend wanted to plan the food. I found a nice flat place in the mountains next to a drinkable water source, contacted the mayor of the space we wanted to use to make sure everything was okay if we camped there and I asked my parents if I could borrow their car again. Everything was setup and the only thing I didn’t know was if the food part was also set. My friend contacted me 2 days before the trip and sent me a list of meals, I told her what I could bring but that we weren’t te only ones to go and to ask the others if the menu was ok for them. She just sent them a grocery list of everything in each meal that had to be bought and asked them to only get organic and no industrial ****.

It wasn’t going as they imagined.

My other friends just backed up and told her they were not going to buy all the groceries and moreover organic (they had low income at the time). Eventually, they said they would come for a beer but not stay the week-end. Then my friend got back to me and resent me the list asking me to buy a share of it. I told her I already gave her the ride, bought the shared tent and camping stuff and took care of everything else, that I could bring some of it I already had but not buy extra. At this point she just told me she didn’t ask for my stuff or my resources, and bringing a tent was not enough to justify her paying everything else.

She tried reasoning with her friend.

I ended the conflict by bringing up the bad weather of the weekend and pretty much cut everything down. I wasn’t expecting her to just turn up like that. Each time she comes back to our hometown, I give her a ride without asking anything even when I don’t have to go there myself, even if it takes an hour. I thought about that and decided that if she didn’t need my resources, she didn’t need my car either. When she last came by I picked her up at the airport by foot, she first asked me if I was parked far as the five bags she brought were heavy. I told her we had to walk all the way to my place as I didn’t come by car. AITAH?

What did Reddit think?

A reader shares their opinion.

Yikes.

A good question.

Right?

Another reader chimes in.

The conflict was obviously about more than one grocery list.

She had already invested considerable time, money, and effort into organizing the outing.

Her friend was entitled to have dietary preferences and suggest a menu, but expecting everyone else to purchase expensive organic ingredients without first checking their budgets wasn’t particularly considerate.

The whole thing felt awkward and not fun.

Who needs enemies with “friends” like these?

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