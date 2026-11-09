Her Stepdad Let His Cousin’s Boyfriend Take Her Car. She Called the Police and Had the Boyfriend Arrested

Imagine owning a car that you leave at your parents’ house while you go to college in another city. What would you do if you came home from school and found out that your stepdad let one of his family members borrow your car?

In this story, one young woman was in this situation, and she’s pretty upset. After all, it’s her car, and he didn’t have the right to tell someone else they could use it.

Now, she’s wondering if she overreacted or if she handled the situation well. Was it too much getting the cops involved?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA For Calling the Cops on my Step-dad’s Cousin’s Boyfriend For Refusing to Give Me Back My Car? So, I, 21f, go to school in another province for most of the year and am now home for another week. I have a car that was given to me by my older brother (34m) I use when I’m here for breaks and such because I need it to get around town. I use it to pick up my niece and nephew from playdates, run to the supermarket, and do other stuff that someone needs a car for. And when I’m not there, my mom will drive it to work so it just doesn’t sit in her driveway.

But the car was missing.

So, I came home last week, I found that my car wasn’t in the driveway. And I was shocked, and so was she. We came in and asked my stepfather where my car was. He told me that his cousin’s boyfriend was also here from another province was using it for the two weeks that I’m home. And I was livid.

It’s her car!

I pay for the car, it’s in my name, and I pay for all the detail on it, as I have a job that gives me the wonderful option of working remotely (IT), so I can work anywhere. I admittely let my emotions get the best of me and threw a tempertantrum about a complete stranger using my car. My mom gave me the number for his cousin and I called her and screamed that if he doesn’t give me back my car by the next night, I would be calling the cops on him. No car showed up in my mom and stepdad’s driveway the next day. So, I called the cops on them.

There were big consequences.

Her boyfriend was arrested and I got my car back. It’s been about a week and my stepdad’s family’s blowing up my phone saying that I was an ’emotional little girl’ who ‘threw a temperatantrum’ and ‘refused to help out a person in need’. Here’s where I think I might be TA, I’m starting to feel guilty about what I did, as I think I ruined his life with this arrest. So, reddit, AITA for calling the cops on my stepdad’s cousin’s boyfriend for his refusal to give me back my car?

Her stepdad never should’ve told someone else they could use her car without checking with her first. Her stepdad’s cousin and cousin’s boyfriend should’ve brought the car back right away when she asked for it back.

I think she did what she had to do.

Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

His person justifies her actions.

Another person thinks the stepdad and boyfriend both messed up.

Actions, meet consequences.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a bride who invites her groom’s “best woman” out to dinner in order to get to the bottom of her true feelings for her future husband.

Nobody thinks she did anything wrong.

The boyfriend should’ve brought the car back. The stepdad never should’ve given him the keys. She probably needs to find somewhere else to keep her car when she’s not home, or at the very least, don’t let her stepdad anywhere near her car keys.

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