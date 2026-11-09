Smoke Kept Filling Her Home, So A Neighbor Called The Fire Department And The Man Burning Leaves Got Charged

I appreciate the symbolic nature of burning things and definitely see how some may think it’s efficient.

But this is an extreme example. Check out why the fire department had to intervene.

Called the FD on the backyard neighbor so AITAH?

Our backyard neighbor has a history of large piles for seasonal leaf burning outside of allowed parameters. We have spoken to them about it in the past but never actually resorted to calling it in. Two weeks ago, hubby was grilling and I thought our grill caught fire. The smoke was so thick I could barely see the six feet from our back door to the grill. Nope.

What a terrible neighbor! I’d tell the neighbor I have asthma and also mention this in a report.

The neighbors back of us were burning something. We have a 1/4 acre lot and could barely see our fence from our back door. (House is just about exactly middle of the lot). I walked back and looked over our shared 6ft fence. Neighbor was raking trash, leaves, boards, some type of blanket material, etc. into the burn pile. I asked what he was burning and was told to mind my own business.

Fortunately, he literally paid for this terrible behavior, but in my experience, bad neighbors tend to dig their heels in…

I explained the smoke was blowing directly into our house. He asked what I expected him to do and asked him to put it out. He declined and added more ‘trash’ to the fire. When I got back into our house our smoke alarm was going off. I called the sheriff’s dept non-emergency line. The fire department came and made him put the fire out. They probably got a nice fine too. So…AITA?

Here is what folks are talking about.

SO many legal avenues to deal with this. I’d be researching and reaching out to all sorts of organizations, including my city council. I’d also get neighbors to sign a petition.

I don’t know why people feel guilty about not letting others get away with awful things. He should use their report in any future action.

It’s scary. These things can affect you in the long term, as well as the short term.

I would take video inside my house while the alarm was going off and then walk out to show the fire.

I’m sure they have seen awful devastation that was sparked by this kind of ignorance, entitlement, and selfishness.

Fire of entitlement.

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