November 9, 2026 at 9:22 am

Smoke Kept Filling Her Home, So A Neighbor Called The Fire Department And The Man Burning Leaves Got Charged

by Ashley Ashbee

Silhouette of man looking at fire outside

Pexels

I appreciate the symbolic nature of burning things and definitely see how some may think it’s efficient.

But this is an extreme example. Check out why the fire department had to intervene.

Called the FD on the backyard neighbor so AITAH?

Our backyard neighbor has a history of large piles for seasonal leaf burning outside of allowed parameters. We have spoken to them about it in the past but never actually resorted to calling it in.

Two weeks ago, hubby was grilling and I thought our grill caught fire. The smoke was so thick I could barely see the six feet from our back door to the grill. Nope.

What a terrible neighbor! I’d tell the neighbor I have asthma and also mention this in a report.

The neighbors back of us were burning something. We have a 1/4 acre lot and could barely see our fence from our back door. (House is just about exactly middle of the lot).

I walked back and looked over our shared 6ft fence. Neighbor was raking trash, leaves, boards, some type of blanket material, etc. into the burn pile. I asked what he was burning and was told to mind my own business.

Fortunately, he literally paid for this terrible behavior, but in my experience, bad neighbors tend to dig their heels in…

I explained the smoke was blowing directly into our house. He asked what I expected him to do and asked him to put it out. He declined and added more ‘trash’ to the fire.

When I got back into our house our smoke alarm was going off. I called the sheriff’s dept non-emergency line. The fire department came and made him put the fire out. They probably got a nice fine too. So…AITA?

Here is what folks are talking about.

SO many legal avenues to deal with this. I’d be researching and reaching out to all sorts of organizations, including my city council. I’d also get neighbors to sign a petition.

TS 99 Smoke Kept Filling Her Home, So A Neighbor Called The Fire Department And The Man Burning Leaves Got Charged

I don’t know why people feel guilty about not letting others get away with awful things. He should use their report in any future action.

TS 100 Smoke Kept Filling Her Home, So A Neighbor Called The Fire Department And The Man Burning Leaves Got Charged

It’s scary. These things can affect you in the long term, as well as the short term.

TS 101 Smoke Kept Filling Her Home, So A Neighbor Called The Fire Department And The Man Burning Leaves Got Charged

I would take video inside my house while the alarm was going off and then walk out to show the fire.

TS 102 Smoke Kept Filling Her Home, So A Neighbor Called The Fire Department And The Man Burning Leaves Got Charged

I’m sure they have seen awful devastation that was sparked by this kind of ignorance, entitlement, and selfishness.

TS 103 Smoke Kept Filling Her Home, So A Neighbor Called The Fire Department And The Man Burning Leaves Got Charged

Fire of entitlement.

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Author

Ashley Ashbee

Ashley Ashbee | Contributing Writer, Workplace & Culture

Ashley Ashbee is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in workplace dynamics, employee advocacy, and professional culture. Drawing on her real-world experience as a software consultant, she brings a unique, insider perspective to navigating office conflicts, toxic management, and trending professional dilemmas.

Holding a degree in Professional Writing from York University, Ashley combines her formal editorial training with her corporate background to deliver highly engaging, empathetic narratives. She excels at breaking down complex workplace dramas and translating them into stories that truly empower and validate modern workers.

Based in St. Catharines, Ontario, Ashley balances her time between the tech and publishing worlds with her love for the outdoors. When she isn’t consulting or writing, she can usually be found exploring local walking trails or experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen.

Connect with Ashley on LinkedIn and Twitter/X.

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