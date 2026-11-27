A Worker’s Boss Got Upset When She Skipped a Saturday Shift—Even Though He Had Already Approved Her Schedule

It seems like a lot of people have pretty short memories, huh?

That usually isn’t a huge deal, but when the forgetful person happens to be your boss, there are gonna be some problems.

The woman who wrote today’s story explained why she put her foot down and refused to come into work on a Saturday…because her boss gave her the day off.

Hmmm…

Check out what she had to say about this.

Imagine being a boss… “Imagine being a boss…who makes $200,000 in sales a DAY. Going out of YOUR WAY to sabotage an employee who’s JUST TRYING TO EAT. How did they sabotage them, you ask? By scheduling said employee to be a ticket person at an event on Saturday, but the employee asked for Saturdays off 13 days ago and 2 days before the event.

This doesn’t sound good.

The employer tells the employee they can have Saturdays off and THE VERY NEXT DAY takes the employee OFF the schedule for the event that the employee was supposed to be at. Cool.. great.. awesome…nothing wrong there. Employee doesn’t question it because they were on the schedule earlier in the week and are then taken off later in the week because… SURELY whoever took them off the schedule KNEW WHAT THEY WERE DOING AFTER LITERALLY JUST HAVING A CONVERSATION ABOUT IT.

Say whaaaat?

So the day of the event comes and employee is receiving calls from boss’s assistant and the boss apparently was the one asking the assistant where the employee was at. The same boss that earns $200,000 in sales a day. The same boss that said it was fine for them to have Saturdays off. The same boss who, you know, took them off the schedule is the same boss asking where that employee was at for the day of the event. And to make matters worse, the assistant wasted no time to spread the news of this employee’s “no show” and expressed just how “concerned” they were about that employee’s no show that now 3 other managers and 3 sales people are in the loop about this gossip.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an allergic hotel guest who gets upset that animals had been in her room previously, even though it was a pet-friendly hotel.

And another individual had a lot to say.

Well, she wasn’t about to go into work on that day…

And you can’t really blame her!

Sorry…nope!

Her boss sounds pretty darn clueless!