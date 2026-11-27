Her Sister Said She Was Misled About Comedy Show Ticket Prices, But The Woman Only Quoted The Face Value Before Fees Hit

Nobody likes a surprise charge, but sometimes you’re only surprised because you weren’t paying attention.

One woman was organizing a comedy show outing with her sister, and her sister wanted in on the plan, along with her boyfriend.

While they browsed seats together, the woman mentioned the price listed on the site, and her sister saw the same number.

But after buying the tickets, the total came out higher due to taxes and fees. Her sister quickly accused her of misleading her.

Now she wonders how a routine checkout turned into a dramatic confrontation.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITAH for making my sister responsible for the taxes and fees on her tickets I recently bought tickets for a comedy show. My sister wanted to go with her boyfriend, and they’re buying their tickets through me.

When I was trying to coordinate everything, I told her I was seeing tickets for about $100, and that we would be going with that.

There were some additional costs too, and her sister wasn’t happy about this.

Well, that didn’t include the taxes and fees. So after taxes and fees, it’s an additional $50 total for the two of them. When I told her that, she got all mad because I said $100 each.

She didn’t feel like she had to tell her sister this, because in her eyes, this was common sense.

But I figured she knew that was the face value displayed on Ticketmaster, not the total after moving through the transaction process, because I wasn’t buying them at that exact moment. I was just looking to see about how much they would be, and then I sat down to buy them later.

This wasn’t her sister’s first day on earth — and it certainly wasn’t her first time at a concert.

She was even helping me pick the seats on the site, so she even saw the face value. She goes to plenty of shows, so she knows there’s taxes and fees. I don’t know. In the end, I can’t only take what she is giving me or sell her tickets. But I think she’s being rude and unfair. AITA?

Who does her sister think she is?

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

It’s starting to sound like this woman should bring someone else to the concert.

She shouldn’t have to cover for her sibling like this.

This commenter thinks there’s enough blame to go around here.

The sister was in the room when the seats got picked, which means she saw the same number the woman did.

Face value is the starting line, and anyone who’s bought a ticket in the last decade knows the checkout page adds a few surprises.

The ticketing industry is the villain here, not her sister.

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