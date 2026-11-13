An Unfamiliar Family Showed Up and Started Using Her Kid’s Backyard Playset—So She’s Trying to Figure Out How to Kick Them Off

Neighbors should respect each other’s property, even when their backyards are connected.

The following story involves a mom who discovered an unfamiliar woman and her two children playing in her backyard while her family was away.

The neighbors’ backyards are all interconnected without fences, but she still expected unfamiliar neighbors to ask permission.

So, she’s wondering if she should leave them a note or approach them in another way.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITAH to my neighbors I don’t know I’m a mom and am fortunate enough to live next to a couple of families with other younger kids. The ones on each side of my house I know personally, and our kids play with each other all the time. Pretty much the whole street of houses has connected backyards, with no fences or anything. I have a Ring camera in the backyard.

This woman noticed a mom and kids she didn’t know playing on their playset in the backyard.

On a Sunday afternoon while I was out, I got a Ring notification. I looked on the app and saw a mom sitting on our bench and her two young kids playing on our playset in the backyard. I had never seen them before. They played for like a solid half hour, then ran back through the yards, going up the street. I then found out the family lives about four houses up the road from us.

She thought about leaving a note in her mailbox.

I lowkey felt weird about them being in the yard, not knowing them and us not being home. But if I did know them, I wouldn’t care about my neighbors’ kids playing on our playset. I thought about leaving a note in their mailbox about how our kids are close in age and maybe having a playdate. But as a mom, I really wouldn’t let my kids ever go into someone’s yard without permission.

Now, she’s confused about how strange this whole thing is.

So, having known they did that, is that someone I would want to connect with? AITA for thinking this, or was it weird that they did that in the first place? After talking to some friends and stuff, this situation has definitely had some mixed opinions. So I’m curious to see what other thinks!

Honestly, it’s understandable for OP to feel uncomfortable since she didn’t know the family.

I agree that having connected backyards doesn’t automatically mean everyone has permission to use someone else’s property.

The family may have thought it was harmless neighborhood fun, but asking first would have been the considerate thing to do.

Do you agree? Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This person offers some useful advice.

Here’s a valid point.

Another similar point.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a landlord who has a problem with a car-dealer tenant bringing home a different car every night.

People are saying the same thing.

Finally, short but serious.

A connected backyard isn’t an open invitation to someone’s private playground.

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