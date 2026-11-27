Her Mom Keeps Inviting Her Sibling’s Toxic Ex To Family Dinner, And Calls It Ridiculous When She Objects

Some families treat a dinner table like a diplomatic summit, and someone always ends up paying for the peace.

One woman’s parents had decided to stay on good terms with her sibling’s toxic ex, mostly to protect their time with the grandkids.

The woman understood the strategy, but she dreaded what it meant for every visit home.

Tired of the ex’s verbal tirades against her sibling, she asked her mom for one small change, but it didn’t stick.

Now she’s staying away; her mom thinks she’s overreacting. Neither side is backing down anytime soon.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITAH for refusing to visit my parents if they keep inviting another person? This is between me and my parents, but about a sibling’s ex. They have shared custody, but the ex is difficult to manage, so my parents have decided to stay on their good side to keep as many school run/babysitting privileges as they can. I’m far enough away from my parents that if I want to visit them, it’s an overnight stay, usually weekends.

But the sibling’s ex is still a huge presence in the family’s lives.

Every single time I’ve been down since the split over 2 years ago, they have lined it up so the ex comes around for Sunday dinner, no matter whose week it is with the kids.

She isn’t a fan of this person at all.

This person sucks the enjoyment out of it. Snapping at my sibling throughout dinner. Comments intended to cause pity or guilt.

Her parents both react to this in different ways.

Mum playing peacekeeper one minute and complaining behind their back. Dad and I trying to distract the kids while sibling often fails to hold their tongue. I travel back straight after, so it’s all that sticks in my mind of the trip, and I’m drained by the time I get home.

Finally, she tries to reason with her parents.

I’ve asked my Mum to stop lining up invites to the ex when I’m down. She tried once, and they apparently had an attitude when they found out about family dinner via the kids, so the next time, Mum just invited the ex without telling me.

She’s just about done with absorbing everyone else’s drama.

The whole thing is none of my business, but I’m also not a glutton for punishment. I’ve told my Mum I’m not staying over for a while. Sibling has offered to host me if I want to see the kids on their time, and my parents are always welcome at that house.

Now her mother doesn’t approve of her standing her ground.

Mum keeps telling me I’m being ridiculous, that they want to demonstrate this person is still welcome around the family table, and that the ex is taking it out on them. AITAH for not sucking it up and playing nice?

Sounds like the “keeping the peace” strategy isn’t working that well anymore.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

No matter how bad she has it, her ex likely has it worse.

Why not call the ex out for their behavior directly?

At this point, maybe it’s better for the family to cut their losses.

This user would speak up against the mother’s role in all of this.

The parents want to prove the ex is still welcome, but the ex keeps proving why he isn’t worthy of their grace.

The situation goes the same way every time: invitations get accepted, dinners get soured, and the grandchildren her parents swore to protect watch the whole thing in 4k.

She’s right to speak up about this being ridiculous, because it absolutely is.

You can’t keep the peace with someone who won’t keep it back.

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