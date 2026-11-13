A Client Skipped Her Appointment, Got Hit With A No-Show Fee, And Hit Back With A Bad Review

Most businesses enforce fair cancellation policies, and clients are expected to follow them.

The following story is about a booking manager who dealt with a client who missed an appointment.

The client was charged in full for a no-show under company policy.

But they demanded that the charge be waived. She offered a 50% discount, but they weren’t satisfied and later retaliated.

Ugh! You can’t really please everyone. Let’s take a closer look!

Worked with a customer to reduce their owed amount; my reward was a defamatory review I hate it here. I work on a management team for a group of service providers, with my expertise being on bookings. On Friday, a client failed to show for their appointment, which resulted in a no-call, no-show charge at full price. The client called and left a voicemail. I called back, but it went straight to voicemail.

This manager discovered that the client was lying.

I played phone tag a bit. At one point, the client mentioned in a voicemail that they had called to cancel the appointment. but no one picked up. I reviewed my call log, and nope, they did not call once prior to the appointment or leave a cancellation voicemail. I finally got on the line with the client, and they requested that the charge be waived. I informed them that, sadly, I couldn’t do that because the policy is clear. The provider needs to be paid for the time they reserved for the client.

To compromise, she decided to offer a half-off discount on the charge.

The client then admitted that they forgot to cancel, directly contradicting their voicemail and proving they’re a liar. But they still had the gall to demand that the charge be waived, so I again said no. I did, however, work out a number of different options with the client to reduce the charge. The best I could do was half off, which is not insignificant. The client ultimately accepted that but started getting pretty nasty to me before hanging up on me.

But the client still submitted a bad review online.

I just checked our Google reviews, and what do you know? The client left a completely false review with my name in it. They called me rude, disrespectful, arrogant, condescending, and the list goes on. They even claimed that I hung up on them, which is hilarious because they hung up on me.

She hates working there!

So, to be clear, you run afoul of the extremely lenient cancel policy. You demand that the policy be waived. And you defame the person who tried to help you. I hate it here.

Wow! The manager already went out of their way to offer a significant discount when it was policy to charge the client for a no-show.

Yet the client still decided to retaliate with a misleading review online.

Some customers really do know how to ruin a business’s reputation. Ugh!

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This user shares their thoughts.

Here’s an honest opinion.

This one narrates a personal experience.

You can’t please everyone, says this person.

Finally, here’s another valid point.

It’s frustrating when someone blames you for simply enforcing a policy.

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