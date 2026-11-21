Christmas and New Year Shifts Were Still Mandatory. The Hotel Cut Holiday Pay and Transport Support

Employees who work on holidays should be well compensated for their sacrifices.

The following story is about a hotel employee who was told that working on Christmas and New Year’s Day would remain mandatory.

However, they wouldn’t get paid 1.5x or have the option of free transportation.

What’s worse is that those who won’t show up will be given “serious consequences.”

Yikes! Where’s the spirit of love and kindness here? Let’s take a closer look!

Just been informed that Christmas pay and staff transport assistance have been cancelled I work for a somewhat upmarket hotel chain in one of the UK’s major cities. We were pulled into a meeting today. They told us working either Christmas Day or New Year’s Day remains mandatory But they would no longer be offering 1.5x pay for those days.

This employee also learned that the hotel wouldn’t cover their transportation costs.

We were also told that transportation wouldn’t be an option. Unlike previous years when the business would help cover the cost of getting taxis to work for those days. Half of the staff rely on public transport to get in. And staff are now expected to arrange their own means of transport to and from work. Even a short-distance taxi into the city centre where the hotel is located can easily run you £50 on busier days, often much more.

Management warned them that there would be consequences for those who wouldn’t show up.

Many staff would actually lose money to make it in for those shifts, especially with no 1.5x pay. Yet they still seem to expect everyone to make it in with no complaints. And there will be “severe consequences” for anyone calling out sick on those days.

He thinks

We already don’t get Christmas bonuses. Despite constantly being told about how well the hotel is doing financially, with year-on-year record profits. It just feels like yet another thing to cut for us floor-level staff. Meanwhile, upper management get to write off the leftover budget as nice big bonuses for themselves yet again.

I don’t think anybody likes working during Christmas and New Year.

Some employees do only because of the pay incentive and perhaps some of the free perks.

So, since this hotel chain in the UK removed all of these, how can they expect anyone to show up?

Management should consider the people keeping the business running instead of making their holiday shifts even more costly.

Let’s check out the comments of other people.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Lol. Here’s a suggestion.

A hotel manager speaks up.

Here’s another idea…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer service rep who hung up and called a customer back to get around a time limit, but ended up getting an award instead of a reprimand after the customer praised his service.

And finally, here’s an honest opinion.

Ugh! It sounds like the only thing getting a holiday bonus this year is management’s bank account.

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