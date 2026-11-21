A Pedestrian Refused to Detour 40 Feet Around Rude Influencers—So They Berated Her for “Ruining” Their Photoshoot

Public spaces are supposed to belong to everyone, not just the attention seekers.

One woman and her friend were headed down a set of stairs at an outdoor town center on their way to dinner when they came across a group of wannabe influencers doing a photoshoot.

The group had set up in the middle of the stairs, and they soon demanded the pair go around.

Not fazed by their rudeness, one woman decided to just walk on through, because who did these strangers think they were?

That’s when her friend told her she could have been nicer.

Keep reading for the full scoop.

AITA for walking through someone’s casual photoshoot on a public sidewalk? My friend and I were walking down some stairs at an outdoor town center to get to some restaurants when we encountered three bicyclists doing a casual photoshoot in the middle of the stairs.

That’s when these bicyclists made it clear they thought they owned the entire block.

As we walked past, one woman put her hand up and said, “We’re doing a photoshoot, go around.” Going around meant walking about 40 feet back to a ramp.

But this passerby wasn’t about to be belittled.

I said we were just squeezing by, but she loudly insisted we couldn’t go that way because they were almost done. We were shocked and kept walking, and as my friend said thank you, the woman yelled in a very aggressive and sarcastic tone, “You are SO not welcome! You are SO rude!”

That’s when she decided to give this rude stranger a piece of her mind.

I turned around and said it was a public sidewalk and she couldn’t prevent people from using it for photos. She continued to yell after us for being rude for interrupting. For context, they continued taking pictures for at least another five minutes.

Now her and her friend can’t agree on how they should have handled it.

Another friend thinks we should’ve just gone around. I guess we could’ve… but I felt like it took more time to yell at us than it would’ve to just let us go down 5 steps. AITA?

Wannabe influencers need to be stopped.

What did Reddit have to say?

These people do realize it’s a public space right?

This commenter goes out of their way to thwart narcissism whenever they see it.

Respect is earned, not just given to every entitled stranger you see.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who sees the chance for revenge after a neighbor who refuses to share wifi needs help with a parking issue.

Influencers get away with too much nowadays.

The influencer treated a public staircase like a private studio, but that’s not how real life works.

Unless you have a permit from the city, it takes two seconds to be a reasonable person and step to the side.

Public stairs are for walking, not influencing.

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