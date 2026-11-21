Grandma Quits Doing School Pickups After Her Daughter Sends Rage Texts Whenever She’s Unavailable, But Gets Blamed For Ruining Her Life

Most people would cheer you on for quitting a job with a toxic boss, but what if that boss was your own daughter?

One grandmother worked full time and also picked up her grandkids from school four days a week, an unpaid gig she’d taken on because her schedule was a little more flexible. Her daughter, a busy single mom, came to depend on it.

Whenever the grandmother couldn’t make a pickup, the daughter responded with furious rage texts and full meltdowns.

Eventually, with her paid job getting more stressful, she decided she was done.

The ensuing fallout made the holidays decidedly less merry.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for telling my daughter i quit AITA for telling my daughter I quit my unpaid job of being the Uber driver for her kids?? I work full time, 2 days in the office and 2-3 days at home a week. I’ve been picking up my grandkids from school 4 days a week most weeks.

Up until now, her daughter has been taking her help for granted.

It’s always been expected of me because I work from home some days, and I am a little more “flexible.” She works full time about 15 minutes from her 2 kids’ school. BUT if I can’t pick up on one of the days I’m “expected” to pick up, she has a full meltdown and starts rage texting me.

Whenever she wants to make use of her own free time, her daughter weaponizes her emotions against her.

One day, I said I really would like to go to a yoga class after work on Tuesdays… Full meltdown. I forgot I have a dinner on one of my expected days. Full meltdown with rage texts.

This woman has enough going on in her life without all this extra drama.

My actual paid job is getting really busy and stressful. I’m sick of fighting with my daughter about these expectations she has for me.

So she decided she needed to make a change.

So this week, I decided to quit my unpaid Uber/nanny job for her kids, because right now all I can handle is my actual paid job. FULL MELTDOWN. I am ruining her life, she’s not coming to Thanksgiving, blah blah blah… She’s a 35-year-old single mom of 2. My husband is also mad at me because it’s the holidays and I started this fight, when all I really needed is a BREAK.

Maybe her not coming to Thanksgiving would be a welcome change.

What did Reddit have to say about all this?

The person doing nothing always has a lot to say in stories like these.

You can’t always wait for the most convenient time to have a difficult discussion.

Setting a boundary doesn’t have to turn into a tight. Her daughter is the one who made it one.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an adult child who feels like their family is asking them to donate to a fundraiser beyond their means.

This was pretty much the equivalent of leaving a toxic workplace.

This woman was never hired, never paid, never allowed to call in sick. There’s no one on earth that thrives under those conditions.

Sure, being a single mom is tough, but if you depend on a village to help you get by, you at least owe the villagers a little gratitude. Meltdowns over a yoga class and rage texts over a dinner are a strange way to thank someone for years of free rides.

A guilt trip works once or twice, but eventually guilt loses its power.

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