Homeowner Has No Choice But To Leave Her Trash Can At The End Of A Narrow Lane, So A Neighbor Takes Advantage And Fills It With Their Own Trash

Sharing a neighborhood means sharing a certain amount of space, but some people take that idea much too far.

One homeowner lived on a narrow lane that garbage trucks couldn’t reach, so the trash can had to sit at the end of the street for pickup. It was an inconvenient system, but it worked.

Then an entitled neighbor started treating that bin like their own personal dumpster, filling it with takeout containers and food packaging right after it was emptied.

The homeowner was left with no room for their own trash for the rest of the week, so they were eager to get to the bottom of the dispute.

Keep reading for the full story.

Someone keeps filling our trash can AFTER garbage pickup. What can we do? We live on a narrow lane that garbage trucks cannot access, so we have to leave our trash can at the end of the street for collection. We bring it down Monday, trash gets collected Tuesday, and we bring it back when we come home from work on Tuesday.

Soon one homeowner notices a troubling problem.

The problem is that someone keeps filling our freshly emptied trash can with their own garbage before we can retrieve it. It’s usually full of takeout containers and food packaging, leaving us with no room for our own trash for the rest of the week.

They have a lead, but not much else.

We suspect it’s the neighbors at the end of the street because they frequently get food delivered and oftentimes miss trash day. However, we have no proof, so we don’t want to accuse anyone. It’s frustrating because we have no choice but to leave our bin there for pickup.

What kind of crummy neighbor would behave this way?

Redditors take to the comment section with thoughts and some suggestions too.

This clever suggestion would make it so the homeowners didn’t even have to utter a word to the neighbors.

They can’t let their neighbor get away with this bad behavior.

It’s important to make sure the trash bins are as secure as possible.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who escalates her issue to the state when a third family is added to a shared neighborhood well.

This commenter took a much more… hands on approach when it came to identifying a trash dumper.

Using someone else’s trash bin takes a certain type of nerve. The homeowner has no choice but to leave the bin out, and that’s what made it such a perfect crime for someone looking to take advantage.

At the end of the day, this homeowner doesn’t want a feud, but a little neighborly responsibility would be nice.

They can’t keep getting away with this.

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