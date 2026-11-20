Company Goes Five Years Without An Injury, But That Streak Ends Immediately After HR Starts Enforcing A Strict Rule About Where Employees Can Park

Workplace rules can cause bigger problems when nobody thinks them through.

In this story, HR decided a regularly stocked van could not stay in the loading zone.

Instead, moving it left a concrete wheel block exposed, and someone got badly hurt.

See how one “safety” rule caused the first workplace injury in five years.

Safety first = broken arm I’ve been parking my van, which needs regular restocking, in the loading zone in our private car park. We get maybe two outside deliveries a week — just a couple of small boxes each time.

HR decides they have a bright idea.

Then HR comes down from head office and says, “Nope, can’t park there. Only to be used while loading.” So, I moved the van.

They soon found out it wasn’t so bright after all.

The next day, a staff member trips over the concrete wheel block in the loading zone and breaks their arm. First workplace injury in five years.

Maybe HR should think twice before meddling next time.

What did Reddit think?

Sometimes when people try to help, they just end up making things worse.

Other times, important details are brazenly overlooked.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a professional cheesemaker who works for a family business, but isn’t sure about working for a 17yo boy.

Can it really be malicious if you had no idea what was going to happen?

This worker followed HR’s order and moved the van away from the loading zone.

The next day, someone tripped over the concrete block and broke their arm.

HR’s safety plan needed medical attention.