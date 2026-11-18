A Mother-in-Law Refused to Respect Boundaries—So the Daughter-in-Law Blocked Her From Coming Over to Collect Her Belongings

Oh boy, here we go again…

It’s time for a story from someone who is clashing with their mother-in-law!

One thing’s for sure…there’s never a shortage of stories like this!

In today’s tale, a woman explained why she had to set some ground rules because her mother-in-law keeps pushing the boundaries of their relationship.

Read on and see what you think.

AITA for refusing to let my mother-in-law come get her things because she repeatedly ignored our boundary about giving notice? “My mother-in-law (MIL) has had some of her belongings stored at our house, so occasionally she comes over to get things. The problem is that she would only tell my husband a couple hours before she planned to come over.

This makes sense…

I’m someone who likes advance notice before people come to my home so I can tidy up and prepare, especially because she has made nasty comments about our home in the past that made me self-conscious. I asked her to please give us at least a day’s notice before coming over and to let BOTH of us know. She agreed.

Come on…

Since then, she has ignored this boundary at least three times. She would still only contact my husband a few hours beforehand. The last time it happened, I politely texted her and basically said, “Hey, could you please just let both of us know ahead of time when you’re coming over?” She got offended and accused me of speaking to her like a child, but again agreed to give us notice. Fast forward to yesterday. After about four years, she finally got her own place and wanted to get the rest of her belongings from our house. Once again, she only gave my husband a few hours’ notice. At that point, I felt like if I kept allowing it, the boundary meant nothing.

Sorry!

I called her and told her she could not come over that day because she had once again ignored what we had agreed to. I wasn’t refusing to give her belongings back. She could absolutely get them, but I wanted her to arrange a time with us in advance like we had repeatedly asked. She became irate, started cursing at me, and threatened to call the police to get her belongings. I understand that they’re her things and she has every right to retrieve them. My issue isn’t her getting her belongings.

Bingo!

It’s that she has repeatedly agreed to respect a very simple boundary regarding our home and then ignores it. I finally decided to stick to the boundary instead of making another exception. AITA for telling her she couldn’t come over that day and needed to arrange another time with proper notice?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This reader had a lot to say.

Another person spoke up.

This individual shared their thoughts.

Another reader asked a question.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an incoming college student who does not want to share their grandparents’ monetary gift with a medically complex sibling.

And this Reddit user spoke up.

This is brutal!

And I’m with her on this one 100%.

No doubt about it!

She’s sick and tired of her mother-in-law disrespecting her!