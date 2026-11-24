Coworker Offers To Buy A Woman’s Extra Meals At A Discount After She Orders Too Many Through A Food Delivery Service And Ends Up With More Than She Needs
Helping a coworker avoid food waste should not feel like buying luxury takeout.
In this story, two nearly expired meals arrived with an unexpected $80 price tag.
No price had been agreed upon.
The awkward office exchange quickly left both coworkers frustrated.
Read on for the full story.
AITA for not accepting to pay full price for my coworker’s food delivery meals?
My coworkers are big into food delivery services and it’s a common conversation in our office.
I’ve tried a trial order before and it wasn’t for me – the meals were really expensive compared to regular meal prepping.
She offered to help her coworker out.
Two days ago, one of my coworkers was complaining she messed up her delivery window and now has too many meals, so a few of them would have to be thrown away.
I told her if she was going to throw them away I could buy them off her.
Today she brought two chicken meals in and told me they would need to be cooked today because they were expiring soon.
These meals are pretty expensive!
I asked her how much she wanted for them and she said $80 – full price.
I was awkwardly quiet about it for a minute and said I will take one of them.
She didnt really say anything back but I could tell she was annoyed.
She isn’t sure if she messed up or not.
She works in the connecting office so I havent had a chance to talk about it with her, but charging full price after having a conversion about them expiring soon was really unexpected.
Should I pay the price though?
We never agreed on a price ahead of time and there seems to have been a lot of miscommunication, so if I’m in the wrong I would like to know before talking to her.
If they have to be cooked that day, I think it makes sense not to want both of them. But $40 for one meal is pretty expensive. I hope it includes multiple servings!
Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.
The meals should’ve been free.
Those meals were really expensive.
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Another person is shocked at how much the meals cost.
This person would’ve handled it differently.
This is a good point.
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who quits and finds a better job after their employer suggests they switch to contractor status if they want more money.
Here’s the perspective of someone else who orders these types of meals.
This employee was not wrong to reject full price for meals that were about to expire.
The coworker should have named her price beforehand, which would have prevented the entire misunderstanding.
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