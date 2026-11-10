Dad Balked At Paying His Teen What She Thought Babysitting Was Worth, Then Hired Someone Else And Made Their Family Tension Even Worse

Hiring childcare should not become punishment for an older sibling.

One father rejected his teenage daughter’s requested babysitting raise.

She stopped watching her younger brother, so he hired someone else.

Then he gave the replacement unusual authority.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for getting a babysitter for my 17 year old daughter? I currently have two children. A 17-year-old and a 4-year-old. My wife is currently in another country after her father passed away, and on some days I need to be at work physically since I am the manager of our branch. I usually go out during evenings, after her online school is done.

In the past, his teenage daughter has held the babysitting gig, but when she asked for better pay, things started to go downhill fast.

So far I was paying my daughter $12/hr to take care of my 4-year-old. A week ago, she asked for $17/hr. I feel like that is way too much, and I told her that. She simply refused, so I just hired another babysitter for $12/hr.

And by the father’s own admission, he was being a bit spiteful about it.

Now is where I might be the AH. I simply told the babysitter Amanda that she has complete authority over the house, and I told my daughter that she has to listen to Amanda.

He tries to justify his behavior, but his daughter is understandably upset.

I think this is completely fair; she’s still a minor living in my house, and she still has to follow rules of the most authoritative figure in the house. She just called me a jerk for doing that, and said I didn’t have to go all out. I understand why she might think I’m the AH, but I feel like this is the fairest way. So, AITA?

This father may just be sending the wrong message to his daughter.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

This commenter worries his daughter might take away the wrong lesson from all this.

This user doesn’t think this father is acting much like an adult in this situation.

The 17-year-old most definitely doesn’t need to be looked after in the same way the 4-year-old is.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who has been saving for her child’s private education, but now her stepson’s mother expects her to do the same for her stepkid.

This father really should have handled this all differently.

This father was free to hire another babysitter after his daughter refused the original pay rate.

However, placing that sitter in charge of a 17-year-old seemed unnecessary, insulting, and designed to punish her for negotiating.