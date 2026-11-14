Daughter Offers To Bake Her Dad’s Birthday Cake, But Her Mom Insists On Charging Him And Returns His Gift To Cover The Cost

Family favors get messy when payment was promised first.

This stepfather ordered a cake from his teenage baker.

He never paid her.

Her mother chose a controversial way to settle the bill.

Let’s see why Reddit objected.

AITA for returning my husband’s birthday gift to pay for the birthday cake my daughter baked after he refused to pay her? My daughter (16) has a thing for baking. She bakes cakes and some (I said some, not all!) sweets and makes money out of it by selling her work to relatives, friends, and supposedly us!

So when her husband’s birthday came around, she figured this was another earning opportunity for her daughter.

My husband’s (her stepdad) 45th birthday took place days ago. He asked my daughter to bake him the birthday cake, and she agreed.

But her husband completely balked at this idea.

I told him about paying her, to which he responded with “pfff pay her? Get outta here, I’m her dad!” I insisted, seeing she’s “a yes” person and a people pleaser, so she won’t outright demand the money from him. He said he’d pay, but days went by and he didn’t pay her a cent.

So this scorned mother decided to retaliate in the worst way.

I decided to go ahead and sell the wrist watch I bought him as his birthday gift and pay her for her. He found out and went off on me. I told him he had enough time and should’ve paid her even before he received the cake.

Her husband worries she’s teaching her daughter the wrong life lessons.

He said that I was teaching her to treat familial relationships as “transactional” and raising her to be “materialistic.” I explained the time, effort, and even money she put towards making the cake, but he lashed out verbally, calling me an AH for making this move and for enabling my daughter to expect so much from family that she’s supposed to help with nothing in return.

Now things between them are incredibly tense.

He’s furious and told almost the whole family about how I took back his birthday gift and returned it. AITA?

This mother’s heart was in the right place, but the execution was a little questionable.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter thinks her husband may have a valid point.

This commenter uses some colorful language to condemn this mother’s behavior.

This user thinks this mother is in the wrong for two reasons.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a son who wants his deceased father’s car repaired, but insurance refuses to do it without his father’s consent.

This mother can’t subsidize every single thing her daughter does.

This mother was right that her daughter deserved payment, but returning her husband’s gift crossed another boundary.

Commenters felt she should have confronted him directly instead of turning his birthday present into reimbursement.