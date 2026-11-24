Employee’s Co-Worker Keeps Taking Credit For His Work, But His Boss Turns A Blind Eye, So He Seeks Advice Online

There’s nothing more frustrating than working hard and watching someone else get thanked for it.

One employee knew that feeling well. His coworker had made a habit of stealing his finished work, then presenting it to the boss as his own.

The employee stayed quiet for a long time, hoping the truth would surface on its own.

But when it didn’t, he brought it up to the boss, who couldn’t have cared less.

Out of options and patience, he frantically turned to the internet for advice.

Keep reading for the full story.

My coworker keeps taking credit for my small work wins, and my boss thinks they’re the team MVP Last week, I stayed late to fix the broken spreadsheet that kept crashing our whole client report.

But this hardworking employee soon found themselves completely blindsided.

This morning in the team meeting, my coworker just casually said they “stayed on top of the data issue” and got full praise from the manager.

This was no isolated incident.

This has happened at least four times in the last two months. They don’t even hide it anymore. They’ll glance over at my screen when I finish a task, then walk straight into the manager’s office to “update them on the progress.”

Even the boss doesn’t seem to care about this egregious overstep.

I brought it up to my boss once, and they just said, “Team success is everyone’s success.”

It’s starting to have real consequences in the workplace.

Now that coworker’s getting nominated for the quarterly excellence award, and I’m the one still staying late fixing their half-finished tasks. Is there even a low-drama way to stop this without looking like I’m causing office conflict?

This is just plain theft.

What did Reddit think?

Why not let this coworker prove how invaluable they really are?

This commenter had a very similar idea.

This user urges the employee to start being a little more direct.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who goes to HR over his manager’s wardrobe complaints, then revels in the manager getting demoted.

Surely there are smaller adjustments that could be made if an all-out confrontation isn’t possible.

The coworker has figured out that the shortest path to a promotion runs through someone else’s monitor. And so far, the boss hasn’t done anything to challenge that notion.

If anyone deserves recognition, it’s the employee working overtime to fix issues on their own.

Life isn’t fair, especially in the workplace.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a dad who says departure time is one thing, but then expects everyone ready to go 20 minutes earlier. Read Story →