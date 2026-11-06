Everyone In His Neighborhood Brings Their Trash And Recycling Bins Down In Front Of His Home For Pickup, But It Drives Him Nuts, So He Is Trying To Get Them To Keep Their Bins By Their Own Homes

Dealing with garbage is one of those annoying things in life that nobody likes, but everyone has to do.

What would you do if all your neighbors had been bringing their garbage bins down to in front of your house for pickup each week, even though the sound of it drove you nuts and the waste management company said it wasn’t necessary?

That is what the guy in this story is dealing with, and while the neighbors agreed to keep their bins in front of their own homes, one of the garbage collectors sent them a note saying they should be in front of one house, so they are doing that again.

While this guy is frustrated with his neighbors, it is really an issue of the waste management company. The neighbors will do whatever they are told by the company. Read through the full story below and see what you think.

Garbage bins in front of my house For years, 4 of my neighbors lined their waste bins in front of my house.

Why is he the one who has to deal with this?

One morning in June, as someone was rolling their bin across the street to place below my bedroom window at 6:30am I thought, why does all the garbage need to be in front of my house? The noise from 12 bins at all hours of the day and night is super loud on our quiet street. I called waste management and they said there’s no reason they need to put them in front of my property and a person who worked for them locally called to tell me that it wouldn’t affect the drivers either way.

Did the driver not get the memo?

They said that they would notify the neighbors to put them in front of their own houses. (The neighbors say they were never contacted) This worked well for months until this past week when the recycling driver left a note on several of their bins that they needed to be back on my side of the street and the driver moved all of the waste bins (garbage and yard waste also) back in front of my house.

The neighbors are all getting conflicting information.

I asked the yard waste pick up drivers if it mattered to them what side the bins were on and they said no and the recycling driver’s note didn’t make sense. I called waste management and they said the recycling driver is mistaken. I told my neighbors I saw then note and that he was confused according to WM.

What a frustrating situation for everyone.

When she saw the note she started a group text with two other neighbors to tell me that they must follow the drivers instructions and put all the bins back in front of my house. This caused a whole lot of walls of text from one of them saying that it was an act of good will to them to not place the bins in front of my house but its public property and they have to put them in front of my house.

It seems like they just don’t want the garbage in front of their own house.

Both of these neighbors address is not even on my street. Their addresses are on the perpendicular street where they could also leave their garbage, but they insist its too inconvenient for them. They say they have to make the drivers life easier because their job is so hard. Neighbor also said it would not be an act of goodwill for me to say they can just put them in front of the street their address is on.

At the end of the day, everyone needs to do what they are told by the trash company (or the city).

I pay $85/mo for waste management (a $35 increase this year). I told my neighbors, look, I care about y’all and I care about the driver, but everyone I’ve spoke to says there’s no reason for this and the driver is mistaken. I care about y’all but my peace is a priority for me and it’s been a huge relief not to hear all those wheels all the time for the last few months. My two neighbors don’t believe me and want to put all their bins back in front of my house.

He needs to work with the waste management company to get the set rules in stone and then have the waste management company tell the customers.

We have never had an issue with each other and initially the most upset neighbor was super understanding about the change back in June and sending the walls of text after I said multiple times I’ve discussed with with WM already a lot and the bins don’t go in front of my house. I live with severe PTSD from some crazy violent things that have happened to me and am super sound sensitive. I get really stressed from any drama regarding where I live, so I am hoping I don’t sound too crazy.

In their defense, this is not a problem with the neighbors. They are just doing what the waste management company told them to do.

It seems to me they’re being absurd and unreasonable about something so dumb as trash bins and a confused recycling guy. They won’t call waste management themselves, of course, so I will spend this Monday trying my best to get the company to contact the drivers and my neighbors about their dang waste bins.

This is a problem with the waste management company, not the neighbors. It seems that the neighbors will do what the waste management company tells them.

Let’s see if the people in the comments have any recommendations.

This commenter has the right solution.

While satisfying, I don’t think this is legal.

This commenter makes a good point, but it might not be relevant.

The problem isn’t really the neighbors, though.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a community who realizes their mistake after restricting parking to residents only gets guests and delivery drivers towed.

This would force a solution, that’s for sure.

He has a problem with the waste management company, not the neighbors. The sooner he realizes this, the sooner he can get the problem fixed.

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