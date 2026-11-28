Her New Neighbor Came Over To Introduce Herself, And When She Did She Said That It Was Offensive That She Cleaned Her House In A Sports Bra, So She Told The Neighbor To Get Over It

You should feel comfortable and safe in your own home without having to worry about what your neighbors think.

What would you do if your new neighbor came over and told you that her husband saw you cleaning the house in your sports bra and shorts, and she wanted you to dress more modestly going forward?

That is what happened to the woman in this story, so she told the neighbor to get over it and to tell her husband to stop being a creep, which only made the neighbor more upset.

Read through all the details of this story below and see if you think she handled it well.

AITAH for telling my neighbor she should check her husband and NOT me? I’m deep cleaning my house when my neighbor shows up at my doorstep.

Why would she say this?

She introduces herself, which is fine since she’s new to the neighborhood. But then she drops a bombshell. She says I make her feel uncomfortable. I’m taken aback since we’ve never spoken before and I’ve lived here for 13 years with no issues.

Oh, now I see. The neighbor is a bit of a prude, and her husband is a bit of a creeper.

When I ask what I’m doing to make her uncomfortable, she says it’s the way I dress while cleaning, and her husband has been watching me from their window. I look down at my outfit – a sports bra and shorts – and ask if that’s what she’s referring to. She confirms it.

Her neighbor needs to address this with her husband.

I’m confused and tell her maybe she should be concerned about her husband’s behavior, and that I’m not bothering anyone in my own home. I suggest she should “check her husband” because that’s weird behavior. She gets mad and wants to cause a scene.

The situation is weird, to be sure.

Am I in the wrong? Does anyone else find this situation weird? I should add that I do have curtains blocking most of my windows, but I like a small gap for natural light, which I think is how her husband has been seeing me. AITA?

She didn’t do anything wrong at all. It is hard to believe that this neighbor thought she was the problem.

Read through the comments below to see what other people had to say.

Here is something she could have said.

This person thinks she handled the situation perfectly.

Documenting any future interaction is a good idea.

She clearly wasn’t doing anything inappropriate.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about neighbors who disagree on whether or not soccer balls hitting a house is a big deal.

This person thinks her neighbor is out of line.

She is weird, and her husband is a creep. It is time to put up some cameras and avoid her neighbors.

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