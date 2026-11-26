Her Dream University Means Leaving Home, And Her Sister Says It Will Break Their Dad’s Heart

Leaving home for college can make an exciting future feel painfully complicated.

For this teenager, her dream school may also mean upsetting her father.

His blessing helped.

Then her sister brought the guilt rushing back.

Let’s see how this difficult choice unfolded.

AITA for wanting to leave my home for college? I’m a 17-year-old Senior High School Filipina student who is nearing graduation (3.5 months) and currently applying to college. I’ve already gone through my admissions in De La Salle University Diliman, Polytechnic University of the Philippines, and the Department of Science and Technology (Scholarship). I’m arranging my requirements with the University of Santo Tomas and Ateneo (my dream school).

Her sister is not making the choice easy.

I’m weighing down my options in college since I still have 3-6 months to figure out where I would like to go. I’ve already talked with my dad about going to Manila for College, especially the housing in a dorm-type arrangement. He already gave me his blessing the day before, after constant rejection of it being too far away, and an emergency happens in either my parents or me… I get his point in that, and I’m currently feeling guilty now since I’ve had my talk with my sister (27F), telling me that I should not pursue it due to my dad being sad. I just felt my heart break at that point because I was basically choosing between my home and my dream. I know it’s not the end of it all, and I am currently arranging for DLSU-D. I’ve already finished the KLD application. AITA?

Eek! It’s easy to see why she feels so conflicted now.

Let’s see how the people over at Reddit think she should handle this situation.

This person thinks she should chase her dreams.

Yet another person suggests she follow her dream.

As this comment explains, her father will get over it.

According to this reader, you only have one life.

This student wants to attend college in Manila, and her father ultimately gave his permission.

Her sister’s warning left her feeling forced to choose between her family and her future.