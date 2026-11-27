Resort Guest Takes Pool Chair That’s Been Empty For 30 Minutes, But A Couple Claims They Reserved It With A Towel

Vacation resorts seem to have their own unwritten set of rules.

One woman was trying to enjoy her first-ever stay, so she pulled up to the pool, hoping to have a relaxing morning.

She noticed that most of the chairs were empty, each with a towel draped over them. The biggest problem was there was almost no actual vacationers in sight.

So after more than half an hour, she decided the system was ridiculous and settled into a vacant chair.

Then an entitled couple appeared and informed her that the chair was theirs.

She then had to decide how much of a stand she was willing to make.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITAH for using the pool chairs at a resort that people had “reserved” by tossing a towel on it? I’d never been to a resort before, but yeah, I know it’s a thing that people toss a beach towel over their chair to reserve it for a few hours or for the day. There are probably 40-60 chairs, and there were maybe 15 people in the pool and maybe another 15 in the chairs, most being empty.

The resort goer tried to be patient at first, but soon got tired of waiting.

I went in the pool for a while myself and just figured someone would leave after a while, but no one left. I saw maybe 2 people total come back from wherever they were and sit in their beach chair.

That’s when she decided she had to stop waiting around.

Honestly, I just kinda thought it was ridiculous, and it had been over half an hour, so I just laid in one and read my book.

Soon the “owner” of the chair returned.

About 45 minutes later, a couple comes by and says I’m in one of their chairs. I told them there are plenty of other ones no one is using, and they insisted they reserved it.

The resort goer soon had no other choice.

It was clear I had to leave, or one of them was just gonna lay next to me in the other chair they reserved, so I left. AITA for taking their chair?

What a ridiculous situation.

Redditors chime in with their two cents.

This commenter lets this resort goer in on a little trick they like to use.

This user never honors made-up rules like these.

This commenter wishes resorts did more to thwart this bad behavior.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a student who thought he was getting away with slacking in the lab, but got a rude awakening when grades came in.

This commenter also would have annoyed the rude strangers.

This woman tried to give the other resort goers the benefit of the doubt, but when they made it clear they didn’t deserve it, she had to take matters into her own hands.

Pool chairs were designed to be used by people, not reserved indefinitely by a piece of fabric. A towel can hold a spot while you use the bathroom, but it can’t hold it for a whole afternoon.

Who knew the pool deck could be such contested territory?

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