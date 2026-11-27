Hotel Employee Says Guests Keep Taking Their Frustration Out On Her When She Can’t Find Them A Room

It’s sad to admit it, but this is the kind of world a lot of folks are living in these days.

Being expected to work their rear ends off and not be fairly compensated for it.

Is it unfair?

Absolutely!

Is there anything to do about it?

Well, the best answer is usually to find a new job…FULL STOP.

The guy who wrote today’s story is upset because he was basically forced out of his job at a property management company.

Take a look at what he had to say about what happened.

“Not willing to double your workload? We’ll replace you with an untrained kid.” “I worked at a property management company where I audited/corrected ledgers, handled all of their paper notices, and represented the company in court. I also handled any follow-up conversations with tenants.

Tell us how you really feel…

My footprint was about 700 units, which should have been a pretty reasonable number, but this company employed the dumbest, shadiest people I’ve ever met. They moved people in without collecting money, they didn’t follow screening standards, they would ignore emails if I found an issue they needed to fix. That translates into people not paying their rent and a massive workload for me. Out of those 700 ledgers, I was, on average, handling over 150 late ledgers a month (which means 300 audits and forms, when I perform two audits). There was no accountability for anyone else, no follow-up. My job eventually became all legal situations, including those not related to delinquency, handling payment agreements for managers, making termination decisions and I was even asked to generate SOPS for the entire company of my processes.

That’s a lot of money!

Looking at local comparisons, I was under compensated by $10 to 15k. I asked for a raise/promotion and was told no. I explained I wouldn’t be helping out at additional properties moving forward if we couldn’t do something and I was told that was fine. Fast forward 9 months (I had a death in my family so only a few of those months were spent looking for a new job) and I was told they’d need my help at a new property which would add 300 units to my load. Theoretically I could handle this if I was very judicious with my time and offloaded a few things, but not until my role was renegotiated. Boss set a meeting and never showed up. Fast forward another month and I told my boss what it would take to get me over there.

This is super shady…

We had a meeting, didn’t agree on amount, he said he’d send me an offer and I could counter. He never followed up. I didn’t follow up, as I didn’t want more work and was actively seeking out employment elsewhere. Boss follows up a week after that and still doesn’t send me an offer. I shrug, I’m busy enough. Last week I am let go because we can’t agree on compensation.

This is so sketchy…

It turns out they plan to hire someone at my current pay and expect them to handle over 1,500 units. I’ve done this work. I am both fast and thorough. I couldn’t begin to get through that workload, and this kid has no experience. My boss openly tells me he doesn’t know if the kid can do it, but that’s what the owner demanded (LOL). Did write me a letter of recommendation and tell me he’d give me a good reference which was nice (If I trust it). Am I taking crazy pills? Did I hallucinate this situation?”

Check out what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This reader had a lot to say.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This Reddit user nailed it.

Another person spoke up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who let’s their boss make the wrong call about inventory and crash and burn because of it.

And this Reddit user weighed in.

In the long run, he’ll probably be thankful that he doesn’t have to work at this place anymore…

Because this is highway robbery.

What a mess!

This company is run by a bunch of idiots!