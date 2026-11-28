His Coworkers Wouldn’t Submit Support Tickets And Constantly Interrupted His IT Work, But A Mandatory Course From HR Finally Made Them Follow The Rules For Requesting Help

Workplace systems only help when employees actually use them.

A few of those employees kept interrupting IT directly instead of submitting proper support tickets.

Rather than repeating the same instructions forever, the department found an official solution through HR.

See how mandatory training finally closed this support loophole.

It’s great when HR has IT’s back We had a huge issue where staff were contacting IT staff directly via Teams, email, in passing, or just straight up interrupting IT staff when they were doing other jobs to raise their incidents and requests. Like most large organisations, we wanted all new requests and incidents to come in via the service desk, and offered staff their choice of an email, via an online portal, or calling through via a telephone call to do this. Whenever we were approached by staff directly as described above, we would always let them know they needed to log a ticket.

It really backed up the IT department.

The problem was that 90% of the time, this would result in, “How do I do that?” And you would then spend 10-15 minutes with them going through logging a ticket with, “It’s asking me to describe my problem. What do I type in? OK, now it’s asking for my phone number. Do I type in my phone number in there?” I imagine about half of this was the “I’m not good with computers” (and apparently not good with basic comprehension) type, and the other half was so difficult that the IT person they were speaking to would give up and just do their request without them logging a ticket.

They came up with the perfect solution.

The solution? Anyone who has worked in a large organisation has probably dealt with mandatory online training/learning. The type that usually relates to safety, whistleblowing, raising grievances, etc., where you do a short online module and have a test at the end, where you need to get something like 90% to 100% to pass. In this organisation, this was part of the HR system and baked into the HR software package, so HR managed this. We worked with HR to develop a course called “Contacting IT,” which was literally a course on how to log a ticket with us.

Unfortunately, some people still didn’t learn.

And yes, there was a test at the end. All new starters would needed to complete this before starting, and all existing employees had 6 weeks to complete. This was great as after that 6 week period, whenever we got a, “I don’t know how to log a ticket,” we could mention that they would have had an online module to complete explaining how to do that, and if they don’t know about this or forgotten what to do, they should contact their manager to request (re)training.

Wow! They must’ve had a lot of issues with this.

Let’s see if the folks over at Reddit relate to this situation.

This is a good idea.

Here’s someone whose company made it simple.

In today’s world, this is a requirement.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a car owner who gets annoyed with his mechanic for taking too long, so pays to have the car towed home.

Excellent point!

IT and HR created mandatory training that taught every employee exactly how to submit a support ticket.

Anyone still claiming confusion could be sent to their manager for retraining instead of receiving special treatment.

HR turned ticket dodging into homework.