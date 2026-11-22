HOA President Admits Her Dog Barks Loudly, But She Thinks A Neighbor’s Complaint Came At A Suspicious Time

Imagine living in an HOA neighborhood, but you’re out in the country, so there’s lots of space between houses. If you had a dog that barked really loudly but nobody complained about it for years, would you find it suspicious if someone complained about the dog after you were appointed HOA president?

In this story, one HOA president is in this exact situation, and she finds the timing very questionable. However, she also knows her dog really is loud and that the person who complained probably can hear it.

Is she in the wrong? Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for this rural neighborhood dispute? I live in a rural HOA community (yes, my first mistake). Each lot is 35 acres, and we raise livestock on ours (which is permitted). We have a Livestock Guardian Dog who keeps watch over our stock. His job (which is in his bloodline), is to warn off predators. Being 130#s, hes got a loud bark, and it is effective! He is the loudest in the morning and the evening (he sleeps in the barn with the goats at night), as he goes back out to patrol his perimeter.

Neighbors are complaining more than ever.

We have lived here with him for 4 years. A few months ago, I was appointed President of the HOA. This obviously made a few people extremely unhappy (IDC), and 3 property owners have bombarded the board of directors with complaints about my dog since I was appointed. One of the complainers is the previous BOD President.

The timing really is odd.

The new board sent me a violation letter and my argument was/is: Why is this an issue now? We’ve been here for 4 years, the timing is questionable If this is such an issue, why did the previous President not address it? Why is she only addressing it now. So, here we are 2 months later going to an HOA hearing. The board offered mediation, I agreed. The previous President did not, she wants a public hearing.

She’s wondering who’s really in the wrong.

This has cost our association a large amount of money in legal fees. Under Colorado State Statue, my working dog is protected under the Right to Ranch Act. A letter of support stating that was sent to my BOD from our County Sheriff and County Commissioner. My question is: who’s the jerk? Me for having a working dog (the complainer is a half mile away as the crow flies). Im not disputing she can hear him, but I question her claim that he is a nuisance.

Her dog barking loudly does sound annoying, but the timing is highly questionable.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person has a suggestion.

Another person has a question about the hearing.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is upset that her neighbor’s aggressive dogs are ruining her enjoyment of her outdoor space.

This person has a question about the dog’s bark.

Another person questions the timing.

That is crazy timing. It’s definitely not a coincidence. The neighbor should’ve complained years ago if she was going to complain. It’s not like the dog suddenly got louder or something. It’s all because OP is HOA president now.

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