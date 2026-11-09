He Paid for Premium High-Speed Wi-Fi—Then Discovered his Landlord’s Entire Family Was Freeloading Off His Network

Imagine renting a room in a family’s house but paying for your own wifi. Would you be okay with sharing the wifi and the wifi password with the family, or would you only want to share the password if they’re paying the internet bill?

In this story, one renter is in this situation, and he doesn’t really want the family mooching off of him or his wifi. He willingly gave them his password, but he thought it was a temporary situation. Now that they’re still using his wifi, he’s not sure what to do.

Let’s read all about it.

AITA for removing landlord and his family from my wifi. Unexpected Wifi sharing with Landlord and family I am feeling guilty and greedy for changing the password on my wifi and removing all the devices. Am I wrong?

It started out with OP sharing his landlord’s wifi.

I currently rent a room within a family household. When I moved in, they allowed me to use their wifi. Their wifi turned out to be super slow for my gaming, and school needs so I asked my landlord if I could get my own wifi service since theirs was to slow. He agreed.

So he got much faster wifi.

I got a 400 mbps plan and have been enjoying great speeds since then. A month ago I went on a month long vacation and around the middle of it I got a message from the wife saying that there had been a power outage for a few days and that they had no wifi access so she asked if they could use mine. I said sure and gave her my password due to their situation. When I got back yesterday, I noticed they were still connected to my wifi, and they had also connected every household device of theirs to my wifi (about 7 devices) to include their of age son’s PS5.

He doesn’t really want them using his wifi.

I feel bummed out about removing them from my wifi, I know 400 mbps is a lot for myself. What ticks me off a little bit is the son is near my age, works too and was piggybacking off my wifi. Am I wrong? They are super nice people and I know their intentions weren’t bad, I just wish when I got back they had told me they were still connected or told me they would like to go half and half on the bill. Should I apologize to them?

The landlord definitely shouldn’t be using wifi the tenant is paying for. Splitting the bill would be reasonable if he’s up for that though. Otherwise, change the password.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person has a suggestion.

Another person suggests changing the password.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who changed their minds about donated items, only to return to the shop to find them all sold.

Here’s an idea worth considering.

Another person thinks it’s no big deal to change the password.

Unless he wants to share the wifi with the family, he should just change the password. They might ask him for the new password, but he could refuse, saying they have their own internet service. If he wants to suggest splitting the bill with them or getting a reduction in rent in exchange for sharing the wifi, he can do that, but he doesn’t have to.

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