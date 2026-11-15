Man’s Cousin Has No Relationship With His Biological Dad, So When The Bio Dad Found Him On Social Media, He Got Revenge With A New Post

With social media, it’s easier than ever to try to track someone down who you’ve lost touch with through the years. Sometimes this can be great, like reuniting with an old friend, but other times, well, it’d be better if these people never tried to creep back into your life, right?

In this story, we hear about a man’s cousin who does not consider his biological dad to be his dad. When the cousin’s bio dad started cyber stalking him on social media, the young man gave his cousin an idea about how to get revenge, and he actually did it!

Keep reading for all the details.

My cousin’s bio dad wants to “connect” with him after over 20 years. My cousin (20M) is a somewhat famous rapper in his local area. When he was born, his bio dad basically left him and his mom to starve in either North or South Dakota.

At least his cousin and mom still had family they could turn to.

My cousin’s mom was able to leave that State, and return to my dad’s side of the family. I’m not a 100% sure of the details, but somewhere within his dad’s desertion his dad was scared off by my father.

My cousin and my aunt, years later, moved on, and my cousin was adopted by my uncle, a wonderful man, who still sees my cousin as much his bio son as if he helped conceive him.

Now, the bio dad seems to want back in his life.

Cue to now: My cousin’s 20, a locally famous rapper in his immediate area, lives on his own with a friend or two, and still has a good connection with his mom and his dad (his adoptive father, who took care of him since he was, like, four). His bio dad was cyberstalking him (liking photos, and posting photos of my cousin, when he was in middle school). Soon, his bio dad messaged him online about how my cousin is his “son” because he helped with the process to create him. My cousin, my father, my aunt’s sister, and I were losing it.

Wow, the cousin’s dad really has a lot of kids!

I have no idea how my dad felt about it, but I know my cousin and I were finding the situation hilarious, with me and him calling his bio dad a sperm donor and a walking, talking sperm bank. My aunt’s sister’s mad, and wants to hurt him (she can’t considering she isn’t THAT crazy, and my two aunts live in different States). To make it better (or worse), my cousin’s sperm donor was saying how my cousin’s mom was sleeping with other guys (when it was in fact him sleeping around), and, excluding my cousin’s two sisters that were conceived with my uncle and aunt, he has 20 siblings, all in various States!

He gave his cousin an idea.

When I first heard the situation, I told him to post online about how my uncle his the best dad in the world, and if he felt like, roast his sperm donor of a bio dad . . . because I’m petty like that. Well, he did it. On his social media, he showed screenshots of his bio dad trying to claim that my cousin his “son,” all while the song “I Don’t **** with You” by Big Sean (ft. E-40) was playing. I’m not a fan of rap music, but I was dying laughing at the choice of my cousin’s song in regards of that. To put icing on the cake, my cousin mentioned that his bio dad can keep the spoiled milk he left to get after 20 years of absence, and all he did was essentially donate his sperm to my aunt’s uterus.

The cousin definitely called out his bio dad on social media. His bio dad would probably do best staying out of his life.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person likes the revenge.

When kids get famous, deadbeat dads suddenly care.

This isn’t a bad suggestion.

But one person thinks the dad deserves a second chance.

The dad does not deserve a second chance. He doesn’t care about his son. He only showed up because his son is locally famous.

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