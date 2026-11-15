Young Couple Talked To A Mortgage Broker Before House Hunting, But One Bank Didn’t Take Them Seriously

When it comes to anything that costs a lot of money or is a big investment, it’s a good idea to shop around and even get a second opinion.

In this story, a young couple decides that they want to buy a house. They need a mortgage, and they need to know their budget. Their obvious next step is to meet with a mortgage broker.

They actually see two different mortgage brokers at two different banks, and the experience couldn’t have been more different. One didn’t seem to take them seriously, but the other did.

Keep reading for all the details and to see how they got revenge on the bank that didn’t take them seriously.

Don’t think we can afford a mortgage? This happened about 7 years ago. My then fiancé (21M) and I (20F) were looking to buy a place. Now, for context, we live in Canada, in a pretty expensive city, and people our age rarely buy homes unless parents are helping out. We were hunting on our own merit.

They decided to talk to a mortgage guy.

We knew we needed to go for some pre-approval appointments to see our price range. At the time, we were with different banks, so we made mortgage pre-approval appointments with both banks. Mine was first. So we’re waiting. This mortgage guy finally comes into the lobby (late) and casually invites us into his office. He asks us a couple of conversational questions (“so you’re looking to buy…” but nothing really relevant. He then flippantly tells us he could probably get us approved for $250,000.

They knew enough to know something wasn’t right.

Confused, I ask, “don’t you need to calculate our income, assets?…” He just waves me off and kind of sends us on our way. The appointment was less than 10 minutes long. We both left awkwardly. Neither of us had done this before, but we were pretty sure that wasn’t how it was supposed to go.

The next guy was much more professional.

Next was the appointment at my husband’s bank. He invites us in (on time) professionally introduces himself and explains everything about how the appointment is going to go. He takes our proof of income, asks about every possible asset, and gives us actual official confirmation of what we can get pre-approved for – which was $350,000. We ask some follow-up questions, and leave an hour later much happier.

OP went back to her bank.

Fast forward about 5 months, and I’m at my bank, cashing my paycheck in in person (because they were still being jerks about my automatic access on deposits), and the lady at the counter says, “I see you met with a mortgage specialist a few months ago, are you still looking for a place?” Me: “No, we bought one.” Her, confused: “Oh, did you get a mortgage elsewhere?” Me: “Yes.”

OP was very honest.

Her: “May I ask why?” (Now, keep in mind, we’re at the bank counter, not in an office. Everyone can hear us.) Me: “Do you really want to know?” Her: “Of course.” Me: “Well, we came for a pre-approval. Your mortgage specialist didn’t take any of our assets or do anything that should be done in a pre-approval appointment. He didn’t take us seriously at all, likely due to our age. My husband’s bank actually did a proper pre-approval, so we bought with them.”

It wasn’t over.

The lady then excuses herself to get a manager. I’m just awkwardly waiting at this point. I just wanted to get my paycheck and leave. The manager then comes back, and starts apologizing and trying to talk to me about it, like he’s somehow going to change my mind?? The rest of the people in the lobby are ogling so hard they might as well have had popcorn.

She made a decision.

The bank seemed so concerned to have lost my business, but were also perplexed, like they still found it strange that I actually bought a home. I finally just told them that I didn’t want to bank with a place that seemed to stereotype and discriminate against its clients based on any factor. It felt so good to close all of my accounts with them.

I was hoping they were going to fire or at least reprimand the mortgage guy, but yeah, switching banks sounds like a good way of handling it.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

Another person shares their experience at a bank.

The math isn’t mathing.

This person offers congrats.

Here’s some mortgage advice.

The first bank obviously didn’t want their business. She should open her accounts at the bank her husband uses. It sounds like they’re much more professional.

If you don’t take a customer seriously, don’t be surprised when they stop doing business with you.

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