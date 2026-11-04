He Sided with His Stepmom When His Dad Tried Giving Their Dog Coffee—So His Father Accused Them of “Ganging Up” Against Him

Family disagreements can create surprising alliances when someone’s pride collides with a simple safety concern.

This teenager normally avoids his stepmother, but a disagreement about giving their dog coffee put them on the same side.

Instead of accepting the correction, his father complained that they had embarrassed him in his own home.

Check out how this one went down.

AITA for siding with my stepmom against my dad? I(18) do not get along with my dad’s new wife. We don’t fight, but we got off to a very bad start and never really recovered from it. Just a couple of visits after we first met, she said that I seemed ‘surprisingly well read for a janitor’s son.’

The dad was getting ready to do something bad, so he backed up his stepmother.

Whenever I visit my dad, she and I usually ignore each other. But yesterday, I backed her up in an argument. My dad was about to give their dog Jack (a 2-year-old Corgi) coffee when she shouted at him, telling him dogs shouldn’t have the stuff. He agreed not to give Jack the coffee but tried to downplay the risk and said to me, ‘You’ve never heard anything about not giving dogs coffee, right?’

As if that wasn’t bad enough, he doubled down on it.

As painful as it was for me to agree with her, I told him that I once went to a dog cafe with my friends and the waitress explicitly told us not to let the dogs have any coffee. He still said it can’t be that bad for them, so I pointed out that if she and I are in agreement about something, then maybe he is wrong about it. Dad was very upset and later told me that she and I shouldn’t have ganged up on him in his own house. He said I should have let him save some face by not saying anything, and that it was only a small mistake. AITA?

Yikes! If you’re unsure, you should always err on the side of caution.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit have to say about this story.

This person would take it a different direction.

For this reader, it’s about protecting the dog.

Here’s someone who doesn’t understand why you’d risk harm to your pet.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman whose family wants her to spend way too much time redoing paintings to make them match.

According to this comment, people need to accept when they’re wrong.

This teenager backed his stepmother because she was protecting their dog, even though the two of them rarely agree about anything.

Commenters agreed that the dog’s safety mattered more than helping his father save face after a careless mistake.

His dad wanted support, but picked a strange hill to brew on.