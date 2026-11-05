He Tried to Steal Community Land with Fences and Signs—So His Neighbors Locked Him Out with Official Surveyors and Code Enforcement

Imagine living in a fairly rural area, and a new neighbor moves in. What would you do if this neighbor didn’t seem to understand where his property ends and neighboring property beings? Would you ignore it when he tries to take over land that’s not his own, or would you want to clear up this issue right away?

In this story, one homeowner is dealing with this exact situation, and she’s thinking about getting the town council involved. While she ignored the issue for awhile, when he blocked off the entrance to a trail, that was crossing the line.

Keep reading for all the details and to decide how you think she should handle this situation.

AITA for considering calling the town council on my neighbor? So my neighbor has always been starting issues lately with my family and I. Recently, he’s blocked off one of my favorite trails trying to claim it as his property although it runs past my property and extends well over his yard and almost at someone else’s driveway which is connected to the trail. It also cuts off a path into someone’s yard and he’s done put a rope and a sign across the path.

This would be so frustrating!

In the past, he’s called my family in a rage over tree cutters cutting down trees which landed in MY yard. Not his. He’s got a real issue with understanding where his property ends. I frequently find his kids soccer balls and other toys in the edges of my yard (not an issue, I just give them back to the kids obviously) but he seems to believe parts of my property is his and it’s working my nerve. He’s from a city area and moved into my tiny town and is immediately starting issues with everyone.

I’d put up a fence around my property to make the boundaries clear.

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

This is good advice.

Here’s a vote for getting the town involved.

This person suggests getting a survey done.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who wants peace and quiet by the pool, but finds guests and loud music instead.

Here’s another suggestion to get a survey.

The neighbor needs to know once and for all where his property ends so that he stops acting like land that is not his own is his land. Getting the city involved sounds like a good idea, and so does getting a survey done.

I’m sure the other neighbors are just as upset.

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