He Was Craving McDonald’s Nuggets. Instead, He Ordered Multiple Items to Mess With a Former Boss

Imagine deciding to go to your favorite fast food restaurant to order something you’re craving. What would you do if you used to work there, and your former manager, a manager you disliked, was working? Would you place your order anyway, go somewhere else, or get revenge?

In this story, one person is in this situation, and he gets a little petty by placing an order that he knows will be extra annoying for the manager.

Let’s read all about it.

Cash only at McDonalds at 2:00 a.m. I don’t think so! Tonight I visited the McDonalds where I used to be employed to get some of those delicious chicken McNuggets that I always crave. I was told by the manager that recognized me as I drove by the lobby while he sat on his lazy butt that they were only accepting cash knowing I don’t carry cash on me. Well tonight wasn’t the night to mess with me I’ll tell ya’ what.

It’s not like it’s that hard to get cash.

I drove 4 miles to the nearest bank to withdraw $20 and hauled it back over there again locking eyes with the manager who hated me so. “We’re accepting cash only right no…” I cut him off. “I know, I went and got some.” I could hear his tone change; “order when you’re ready” he said, almost challenging me.

OP ordered more than just nuggets.

So I ordered the food that I knew was notorious for being a pain in the neck to make. A large sweet tea with no ice. Tea has to be poured manually and if you don’t just load the cup up with ice you have to fill and pay attention to it longer.

The order continues.

A small caramel coffee with extra caramel drizzel. Any coffee bevarage has to recieve a very specific amount of syrup and extra attention must be given if extra drizzle is ordered so the lid will still fit. A large unsalted fry. If you order fries unsalted they cannot serve you the old fries that have been sitting there for hours and they must pour a freshly fried batch of fries directly from the basket into the carton.

And finally, the reason OP wanted to go to McDonald’s.

Finally, 20 piece nuggets. Nothing diabolical about that, just what I came for. It was so petty but the look on his face when it was done and I thoroughly inspected everything before driving away.

I hope OP actually wanted all of those things. If not, it was just a waste of money to annoy a former coworker.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This is funny!

Another person has a question.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who is upset that a coworker always grabs all of the overtime and doesn’t leave any for anyone else.

The manager may have gotten his own revenge.

A McDonald’s manager weighs in.

It’s possible that the manager wasn’t messing with OP and seriously was only accepting cash at that point in the night. I get how ordering annoying items would be satisfying, but it really isn’t a good idea to mess with people who are handling your food. There’s no way to know if the manager ended up getting his own revenge.

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