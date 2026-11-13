Her Neighbor Kept Letting His Friends and Family Park in Her Driveway. She Called a Tow Truck

Imagine working late and arriving home exhausted. What would you do if your neighbor’s friend was parked in your parking spot? Would you park somewhere else or call a tow truck?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and for quite awhile, she simply found somewhere else to park. She assumed it was just a mistake, but when it kept happening, she knew she needed to teach the neighbor a lesson.

He seemed to think parking in her driveway was no big deal, so she handled it.

Let’s read all about it.

Neighbor kept treating my driveway like free parking, so I taught him a $300 lesson I live in a small cul-de-sac, nothing fancy, just your average neighborhood. My driveway fits two cars (mine + my husband’s) perfectly fine. For the most part everyone here minds their own business.

But there’s always that one person.

Except my neighbor (let’s just call him Jack). For whatever reason, he thinks my driveway is like… extra parking for his family/friends. First time it happened I thought it was a mistake. His brother’s car was in there, he said it’d “just be a sec.” A week later it was some friend of his “dropping something off.” I didn’t love it, but I figured whatever, not worth making it awkward.

This would be so frustrating!

But it kept happening. I’d come home from work (I’m a nurse, so some days I’m wiped out), and there’s a random car blocking me. One night I literally had to park halfway down the street and carry 5 bags of groceries because his buddy’s truck was in my spot. Every time I said something, he’d do that half-smile and go, “Oh yeah, sorry, they’ll be gone soon.” Like I’m the one being difficult.

She had enough.

The final straw: I get home late Friday night after a 12 hr shift. Still in scrubs, starving, with takeout that’s already getting cold in the passenger seat. And boom, giant white SUV just parked dead center in my driveway. Not even off to the side. Like, full on blocking me from even pulling in. I knock, no answer. I call Jack, he finally picks up, and super casual goes: “Oh yeah that’s my in-laws. They’ll only be there a couple hours. Just park on the street, it’s not a big deal.”

She handled it.

That was it for me. I called a tow truck. (And yes, I checked before — where I live if someone blocks your private driveway, you’re allowed to tow immediately.) Tow guy showed up in 20 mins, SUV was gone before I even finished half my fries.

The revenge was effective.

About an hour later, furious pounding on my door. Jack’s beet red, his in-laws are yelling in the background, and he’s going off about how I “didn’t have to take it that far.” I just said, “You told me it wasn’t a big deal, so I treated it like it wasn’t a big deal.” Then I closed the door. They had to pay almost $300 to get their car back. And funny enough, ever since then, my driveway has stayed crystal clear. Not even for “just a sec.”

It’s crazy that a neighbor would treat another neighbor’s driveway like public parking and act like that’s no big deal. Calling a tow truck was definitely the right thing to do.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This logic is pretty crazy.

This person offers congratulations.

Jack had some nerve!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is upset that her neighbor’s aggressive dogs are ruining her enjoyment of her outdoor space.

This person wouldn’t have been as patient.

I wouldn’t have been as patient either; although, I might’ve told him that if it’s “no big deal” to have his in-laws find street parking. It’s wild to treat a neighbor’s driveway like overflow parking.

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