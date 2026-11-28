An Employee Got a Formal Warning Over a Rude Email They Never Wrote—Then Discovered Their Boss Had Edited the Sent Message to Cover Up a Client Order Mistake

Workplace trust is built slowly and can be shredded in a single email.

One employee had spent eleven months building a flawless reputation with clients, but one day, that all changed.

A formal warning had landed on her desk, accusing her of being rude to one of the company’s oldest accounts.

The message that had been forwarded to leadership was full of snark and sloppy typos.

The catch? This email was completely different than the one she had originally sent.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

My boss edits my work emails after I send them, then forwards the altered version to leadership saying I made “unprofessional mistakes” I’ve been in this client-facing admin role for 11 months, and I’ve always kept a zero-error track record on all outgoing communications. Last week, I got a formal warning from my boss, saying I sent a rude, unprofessional email to a long-term client.

But not all was as it seemed.

They forwarded a version of my email to leadership that had extra snarky lines and typos I definitely never wrote. I went back to my sent folder, cross-checked the original, and realized my boss had gotten access to my shared work inbox, edited the sent message, then forwarded the altered copy up the chain.

So she shares her findings, but the boss had a convenient excuse.

When I confronted them with my original draft, timestamped send logs, and the client’s reply that never mentioned any rudeness, they just said, “It was a quick formatting edit I did to fix your oversight,” and told me not to be so defensive.

Soon the employee learns the truth.

I later found out they messed up the client’s order themselves and needed a scapegoat. I can’t believe someone would tamper with my sent work just to cover their own mistake. Has anyone dealt with this level of deliberate sabotage from management?

Even for a toxic boss, this is a new low.

What did Reddit have to say?

HR needs to get involved as soon as possible.

It’s time for this employee to start watching her back.

Leadership needs to understand the kind of dysfunction that’s happening.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an allergic hotel guest who gets upset that animals had been in her room previously, even though it was a pet-friendly hotel.

A printed copy would be a lot harder to sabotage.

Some bad bosses hide mistakes, they completely forge them.

Picture the effort involved here. Someone had to get into a shared inbox, rewrite a perfectly polite email, sprinkle in snark and a few typos for realism, and then forward the result to leadership as proof of an employee’s attitude.

Anyone who sits down, deliberately sabotages an email, and then tries to pin it on their own employee should never have been handed a manager’s title.

Some people really get one ounce of power then turn into a supervillain.

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