Her Dormmate Got Upset When She Closed The Window At Night For Safety, So She Took The Issue To The RA

Living in a dorm can be hard, especially when you get assigned a dormmate who seems to love drama and causes problems.

What would you do if you had previously agreed to keep the dorm window closed at night to help keep intruders out, but then, when you closed the window, your dormmate got upset and yelled at you for it?

That is what happened to the young woman in this story, and eventually the conflict escalated to the RA. Now she doesn’t know how to cohabitate with the roommate because everything causes conflict.

If possible, she should move out of the dorm. If that isn’t an option, they will need to find some type of compromise. Read through the full story and see what you think they should do.

Roommate Got Back to Dorm at 12 AM and Started an Argument About Closing the Window I always close the window before bed because we live on the ground floor, and the windows have no safety railings or locks.

Closing and locking the window makes sense.

A full human can easily break in through the window if they wanted to, which has happened before at my dorm. I also have the bed right next to the window, and she doesn’t.

The roommate is pretty dramatic.

My roommate got back, checked the window, and asked why I closed it. We agreed that we were going to close it when going to bed, which is what I did. Then she started making up stuff like how she has a cough because of the bad air (our dorm is old and has no AC, and my area is also going through a heat wave), and that I wanted her to die because I keep closing the window at night.

If they agreed to close the window, then it should be closed.

Literally, I was just worried about my safety, and for context, she likes leaving the door unlocked as well, so she’s not even trustworthy enough for me to let her lock the window. She started yelling and saying how I’m trying to start problems. I even offered her my second fan so she could breathe better, but no, she doesn’t want that because it’s “recycled air.”

This roommate is a nightmare.

It’s either I, a low-income student, pay $20 for an air purifier that I don’t need, or I leave the windows open forever. She said that I picked the bed she wanted, which is a complete lie, and I have literal evidence of her saying she wanted to sleep on the bed I gave her.

The RA is likely annoyed at having to be involved in this petty conflict.

She said I should listen to her because she also listened to my rules about taking out the trash MWF and vacuuming once a week, and not talking to her BF until 2 AM. 🥰 Honestly, she’s got no right to even start yelling at me, so we got the RA involved, and honestly, I think that the RA is hella biased.

This would be scary.

And right now, I’m lying on my bed with the windows open and some sticks acting as “locks,” and any person breaking in can easily grab me. I love dorm life. ☺️

It would be hard to live with someone like this, but in a dorm, you sometimes don’t have a choice. Maybe she could trade beds with her to get a little bit of extra safety.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say.

Honestly, this might be a good compromise.

This person thinks the roommate is insane.

It is hard to argue with someone who makes up her own facts. She should try to keep the peace until she can move out.

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