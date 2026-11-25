Her Employee Had To Report Every Time They Left Their Desk, But The Flood Of Notification Emails Quickly Convinced This Supervisor To Rethink The Rule She Had Introduced

Micromanagers should be careful when asking employees for constant updates.

This supervisor demanded notification whenever one worker left their desk.

The employee followed that instruction very, very carefully.

Her inbox quickly became the real workplace hazard.

Check out how this rule collapsed.

Let you know whenever I leave my desk for safety reasons? Many years ago, my supervisor couldn’t find me – I went for a walk for my break. Upon my return she scolded me for not telling her I was leaving.

Time to clear something up.

I emailed and said something close to ‘Am I required to tell you every time I leave my desk?’ And she said “Absolutely you are, for safety reasons I need to know where you are.”

Safety first!

So she got an email every time I walked away to make a copy, get coffee, breaks, lunch, restroom trips, etc., and another email to announce I was back at my desk. For safety reasons. Lasted 2 days before she apologized and rescinded the direction.

That’s funny! I’m glad the supervisor learned her lesson quickly.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Some jobs require employees to be away from their desks A LOT.

There are emergencies.

This is crazy!

This employee should’ve called in sick.

But this person points out WHY the supervisor needed to know where the employee was.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a car owner who gets annoyed with his mechanic for taking too long, so pays to have the car towed home.

It’s a matter of safety.

The employee emailed before and after every coffee, copy, lunch, break, and restroom trip.

After two days of nonstop updates, the supervisor apologized and canceled the rule.