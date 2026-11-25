A Woman’s Neighbor Keeps Making Noise Complaints About Her Even Though She’s Always Quiet And Never Causes Any Problems

It’s one thing is someone is going to level noise complaints against you because you’re always being loud…

But how would you feel if your neighbor made allegations against you all the time…but you never made any noise?

Yeah, I think we’d all be pretty annoyed by that!

That’s what this woman is dealing with and she talked about her situation in the story below.

Read on and see what you think!

Neighbor Keeps Making False Noise Complaints. “First and foremost, I’m actually not loud or inconsiderate. I live alone and have a big dog that’s utterly silent. When I first moved in 6 years ago, I would get noise complaints at random times. Once I got one while I was in the shower. My neighbor called and said she heard yelling and fighting.

This didn’t make any sense…

Again, I live alone and at this time in the morning I had not uttered a word. I woke up and got in the shower, no music, nothing. This happened within a week of me moving in. I assumed the noise was mistaken for another unit- I live in a 20 floor apartment building. On another occasion she called 3 times in the span of 10 minutes to complain about TALKING. I had gone out with a girlfriend that night and invited her upstairs to wait for her Uber because it cancelled on our drive to my apartment- thus the 15 minutes of talking. Not yelling, not arguing or domestic violence, just talking. My concierge watched us come in and out for the Uber and explained that 3 calls constitutes calling the police, which was obviously calculated. Eventually I made a complaint to management and threatened harassment and I stopped getting complaints.

This lady is WEIRD.

A year later management changed and this neighbor happened to catch me in the elevator with my dog. She said she had no idea a dog lived on her floor because she never heard barking. She then continued to ask me repeatedly for my unit number, at least 5 times and I just told her no, it’s irrelevant. Again I live alone, stranger danger. By the time we got off the elevator (20th floor) she proceeds to sit and wait for us to go to my unit. I just sat with my dog by the elevator until she gave up. She then tried to figure out my unit every time we ran into each other in the hallway. Eventually she caught me by the trash room. As expected, noise complaints began about my dog barking. Lucky for me I had dog cams that resolved those lies. Also my dog is admired by all the staff in the building and is known to be well behaved. Once she even called in a maintenance order for my smoke alarm batteries. My smoke alarm doesn’t beep, it talks. So if the batteries are low it would say fire repeatedly, not that slow annoying beep, but that too was under older management.

Here we go again…

There’s been a break in complaints, until recently. Apparently she lives here half of the year which explains the break. Well she’s back and now she’s making complaints again and we have new management again, so there’s no history of her harassment. Recently I was called into the office to explain a noise complaint for music while I was asleep. The report states she called at 2 am but when concierge came to listen by my door, they heard nothing. The fact that I was still called into the office when concierge couldn’t substantiate the claim, is annoying and has me thinking I’m going to have a hard time with this new manager. I no long have the doggy cams and it would be too obvious to just make complaints back. So please, any solutions are welcome.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person had a lot to say.

Another individual weighed in.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another individual asked a question.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a car owner who gets annoyed with his mechanic for taking too long, so pays to have the car towed home.

And this Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Well, this neighbor has way too much time on her hands…

This sure is frustrating!

It sounds like her neighbor likes to complain just for the hell of it!