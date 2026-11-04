Her Father Gave Her an Older Car with “Free Repairs”—Then Blew Up as “Unappreciative” When Asked to Fill the Gas He Burned, So She Handed Back the Keys

Good parents love being able to help their children out, but sometimes when they give them something, they tend to hold it over their heads, which is inappropriate.

That is what happened in this story when a father gave his daughter an older vehicle for free and also fixed it up when needed.

Sometimes, however, he would drive the car and return it to her with little gas, and when she asked him to stop doing that, he got upset and called her entitled since he gave her the car for free. So, she said that he could keep the car and she would buy one on her own, but she worries that she was out of line.

As long as she said it respectfully, it is likely fine, but it would be hard to do this in a respectful way. Read through the full story and see what you think.

AITA for giving my car back to my dad in an arguement? Hi, I am Rose (20), and my disagreement is with my dad (41) in this post.

Older cars can have problems.

A couple of years ago, my dad gave me the typical hand-me-down year 2000 car with a limited lifespan. The car is in my dad’s name, although we have talked about switching it to my name. Over the past year, the car has spent around 6 months at the mechanic’s shop my grandfather owns, and where my dad works.

Wait, is her car drivable or is it in the shop?

During this time, I was still paying 100 a month on insurance. I’d offer to pay for parts, but on my end, it seemed like he would just never plan to work on it. The argument itself started 2 days ago when, for the 3rd time in a row, my dad returned the car to me after using it with a lot less gas than what I had in it when I gave it to him. He is currently fixing his truck, but I haven’t seen any progress made) I messaged him rather annoyed, as I have asked before if we can try to make sure we fill it before we switch.

He is getting defensive.

He replied with his main argument being that I am 20 and have never had to pay for a car repair, stuff that he had spent thousands of dollars on before he graduated high school. Said he was happy to do that for me, adding that I shouldn’t speak to him with such disrespect over a vehicle he paid for. I replied, reiterating that I was just annoyed over the fact that the car keeps coming back empty. That this has nothing to do with repairs and what he went through in high school. I also pointed out that I am paying all the insurance for the car, even while it sat for so long.

She is not being unreasonable.

He replied that he has provided this car for me again and that he doesn’t feel properly appreciated. I said I didn’t want to be paid back for gas; I just wanted him to fill it to where it was previously before he gives the car back. I then pointed out how I have had this issue in the past, and he had disregarded it.

Let’s see what Dad had to say.

Then he proceeded to send a very long message saying things like: Denying I spent that much on gas

That the insurance doesn’t count as something I paid since he had a different vehicle for me to use

That he doesn’t owe me a vehicle, and whenever he offers to help or teach us it always ends up being him working on the vehicle himself

A free car might not be worth this hassle.

That me complaining about the car not getting fixed makes me sound very entitled

“You, like every adult on the planet, has to take time out of their life to get their car fixed. Be glad you’re not paying $150 an hour to get it fixed” – my dad

Then said if this arrangement doesn’t work, I’m welcome to go buy my own car

As long as she did this respectfully, it seems fine.

So in turn, with all of this, I sent a message telling him that I have all my stuff out of the car and he can come pick it up. I did this because I don’t want this car if it means I will always have to be indebted and can never bring up issues I have without unleashing everything that he has ever had a problem with.

She doesn’t want to hurt her father.

I’m just worried I may have caused a lot of damage to my relationship with my father and wonder if I really do sound entitled. AITA?

It is hard to say whether she acted entitled or not, but her father definitely acted poorly. If you give someone a gift like this, you shouldn’t hold it over their head.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

It is time for her to get her own vehicle.

This commenter has some good points.

He really wasn’t doing her a huge favor, according to this commenter.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dad who can’t understand why his son can sleep in now that he’s not commuting to the office.

She needs to think this through.

This commenter says that her dad is controlling her.

It is time for her to get her own car, but she should tell Dad how grateful she is for all he has done.

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