Her Friend Refuses to Fly Solo across the Globe—Holding Her Entire Overseas Vacation Hostage

Jeez, talk about weaponized incompetence…

Imagine if a friend of yours who was in their late twenties told you they weren’t comfortable flying to another country alone.

I know what I’d do…

Laugh at them!

And then tell all my other friends!

Is that harsh?

Sure…but that sounds like pretty manipulative behavior if you ask me…

Check out what this woman had to say about her friend and her unusual request.

AITA for asking my friend to fly internationally by herself? “All 3 of us are 27F and American. My and two of my friends (X and Y) are trying to plan a Europe trip for spring of next year. We all work in healthcare, but me and X have a different schedule than Y. We work 7-on-7-off (so 7 ten hour shifts followed by 7 days off) while Y works Monday-Friday. We were initially talking about doing a two week trip, but with our different schedules, it’s not possible for me and X to take only two weeks off.

This was all very complicated.

In order for our time off to align with Y’s time off, we would need to take PTO our full “on week”, which means we would really have 3 weeks off. We asked if Y could also take 3 weeks off, which she denied and said she could only do two weeks. Me and X want to fully utilize our PTO and use the full 3 weeks, so we asked if Y would be okay with us flying out first while she could join us later. This would require her flying to London by herself, but we would meet her at the airport.

Really…?

Y declined this option, as she does not feel comfortable flying by herself, and doesn’t think her parents would be comfortable with it either. For additional context, Y has not flown internationally before, but in November she will be flying to Mexico (with X). So flying to London would be her first time flying internationally by herself. I believe she has flown domestically by herself before. I live on the East Coast, while X and Y live in the Midwest, so I will be flying by myself regardless and meeting them in London. We’re kind of at a standstill… because X and I want to utilize our full three weeks, but Y would prefer X flies out with her instead. Obviously I’m not going to make her do anything she’s uncomfortable with, and I want to find a solution that all 3 of us are happy with. If her flying by herself is truly a dealbreaker, then we’ll figure something out. AITA for asking?”

Check out how readers reacted.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual didn’t hold back.

This Reddit user weighed in.

Another individual spoke up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who feels hoodwinked after finding out the sick father she’s been supporting has plenty of money of his own.

And this Reddit user shared their thoughts.

This is wild!

And sounds kind of manipulative, don’t you think?

Her friend is being incredibly immature about this!