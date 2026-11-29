His Friend Demanded An Apology For Something He Said, But He Refuses To Apologize Because He Doesn’t Think He Did Anything Wrong

Ahhh, the classic stand-off between friends…

You’ve probably found yourself in a situation like this before.

You’re at odds with a friend, you’re both stubborn, and neither person will apologize.

Well, here we are again, folks!

Check out what this guy had to say about why he’s currently embroiled in a fight with his friend…and it doesn’t sound like it’s gonna end anytime soon.

AITA for not apologizing to my friend? “Last week I (23) thought it was time to clean up my beard again. So I grab my clippers and I notice something strange… that is not my hair… I live on my own…

Well, this was unusual!

And I am sure this wasn’t my hair because it was neon orange and then I remembered that one of my best friends (24) recently dyed their hair orange and shaved it to be a buzzcut. They live in the same building and owns a key to my appartment. You can guess what’s happened.

Not cool!

While I was away from home, they snuck in and used my stuff without me knowing. I was not amused. I send them a voicemail saying that this is not okay. I trusted them with my key and that trust is now broken. They in turn send me a voicemail back; not apologizing, but telling me that they notified me. I was confused because I do not remember them asking me anything… so they link to some earlier messages: “Hey, you home?” 8 minutes later “Oh I guess not, well I borrowed something but I am not saying what as a surprise :D”

This is pretty rude.

Not only did they not ask, nor wait for an anwser, they didn’t even tell me what they would borrow?! This is where it all started but we are far from done… A couple days later I receive another voicemail. It’s about this situation and one that happened months prior. They did apologize for breaking in (which I thanked them for) but they also wanted an apology for the way I talked to them. I admit, my voicemail was not very friendly but how would you feel if you found evidence that someone has been in your house? I don’t know how many times they’ve been here, this is the first time I’ve caught them! They also want me to say sorry for another “fight.” They had surgery a couple of months ago and did not want to recover at home because of their home situation so we decided they could stay at mine. I have a studio apartment, this means no privacy, rescheduling plans and I also had to take care of their cats, all free of charge, because that’s what friends do! About a week before the surgery I wanted to talk about it to make sure we were both prepared. They were talking about doing a lot themselves pretty early on in the recovery so I tried to tell them that if they need to lay in bed for the first 1 or 2 weeks that that would be fine. The “prepare for the worst so it can only get better” mentality! I also told them it’s their body after all, it’s just a warning.

Good lord…

Regardless of that, they took it very personally, claiming I was dictating their body. They now want me to apologize for hurting their feelings. They’ve asked me this before so I gave the same answer as last time: “I am not going to apologize. I don’t think I did anything wrong. I didn’t personally attack you, I just shared my opinion. It sucks that my opinion is different from yours but I am allowed to express myself.” This wasn’t received well… I told them that the situation isn’t going to change but we can talk like adults, discuss what went wrong and think about how we can avoid or fix this in the future when/if it happens again! They still want an apology. AITA?”

Let’s see how folks reacted on Reddit.

This person said he’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another person spoke up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who takes her present back after family members ridicule her outfit choice at a cousin’s wedding.

And this individual also said he’s NTA.

His friend sounds like a real piece of work, huh?

Good grief!

I have a feeling this won’t be resolved any time soon…

He needs to rethink his friendship with this guy…