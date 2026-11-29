She Has Been Dating Her Boyfriend For Four Years, And The Entire Time He Has Been Irresponsible About Work, Money, And More, So She Is Starting To Wonder If He Will Ever Change

Some people seem to be irresponsible by their very nature, and it is really hard to get them to change.

What would you do if you had been dating someone for four years and in that time they have failed to save any money, set boundaries with their family, or even get a driver’s license?

That is what the woman in this story is dealing with, so she is finally thinking about breaking up with him, but she says that he has other great qualities that make it hard.

Personally, it seems obvious that she needs to quit wasting time on this guy. Read through the full story below and see if you agree.

AIO (36f) for questioning my relationship with my bf (32m) over lack of drive, confidence, and ability to save money? I (36F) have been with my boyfriend (32M) for 4 years.

Wow, those are some pretty serious character flaws.

I’m really unhappy with his inability to save money (even though he makes over 100k), his hatred for his 60-hour-a-week job that he has made no moves to quit? Also, the fact that he said he would get his license and a car (in order to get a new job), and has needed me to manage and plan that for him for over 2 years, and his toxic relationship with his family.

If this guy hasn’t changed in 4 years, he isn’t likely going to now.

Other than these things, he is very kind and considerate and buys me flowers and offers to pay for movie tickets and dinners etc. and is able to talk things out with me in a very respectful way. He also agreed to get the license and car and start saving money when I told him these things were important to me. So, am I overreacting to still think this isn’t going to work?

At least she is moving toward her goals.

He just seems to have no drive to better a situation that he himself claims he hates. He talks about steps he could take and I listen and encourage him but he never actually makes any of those moves and has barely budged over the course of our relationship. I have 30k in my savings (abysmal, I know) and about 15k in stocks, and want to buy a house in the next two ish years. So does he.

Where is all of his money going?

Over the course of our relationship this man has put $1000 in his own savings account in total and has contributed $2800 to our joint savings. I’ve tried to map out for him that saving $700 a month on a $120,000/year salary while I save $500/month on a 50k salary is not going to get us a house for at least 5-6 years.

$1000 per month on Lyft rides is insane.

When I was making 75k I was putting away $1000/month easily. His response is that he has no money left over after our expenses (our joint rent and utilities and groceries = $3,500/month and we split that 60/40) and his Lyft rides ($1000/month) to and from work. He then says “well we’ll get there, don’t worry.” But that doesn’t make any sense with his salary. I also consistently send him money to split things when he pays.

She is acting like his mother.

He told me he can make anywhere from 6-9k a month after taxes depending on the season. If that’s the case that math just doesn’t add up. I know he’s not saving for a ring, as he wants that but has admitted he is bad at planning and thinking ahead. Further to this situation, I am the one who has to purchase his car for him, because I have the capital, and he doesn’t have enough money put away. Even though he makes more than double what I make, he has not managed to save enough personal money in the 4 years we have been together to buy one himself.

This is not a healthy dynamic.

He also has a weird relationship with his mom. She was an abusive parent and his father isn’t in the picture, but he wants to maintain a relationship with her, which I fully understand. He pays for everything when they visit one another (dinners tickets meals items she wants to buy) and she expects him to. He used to send her money for her rent expenses etc, but the problem is, he goes along with it and does not refuse her or ever ever bring it up to her that he doesn’t want to do that for her anymore.

Get this guy in therapy.

I’ve even asked him if he’s genuinely okay with it and wants to do that for her, but he HATES their dynamic and has considered cutting her out of his life completely instead of just calling her out on her crap. For context, she is a PA making just under what he makes. I would understand if he did this out of the kindness of his heart, or fondness for his mother, or just if he even consented to it to begin with, but he has expressed a deep anger and frustration at being “used” by her when she has money of her own.

He needs to cut her out of his life. Or at least put up some strong boundaries.

After having had to financially support her since he was a teenager, he has a lot of resentment. In his teen years they were struggling to pay bills and she would use his money to buy designer bags and get her hair and nails done and said he “owed her that money.” It infuriates me, too. Even on a recent vacation with her we went to a store and my bf said he couldn’t pay for her things because he forgot his wallet in the car, and she without missing a beat turned to him and said “okay well just ask (me) to pay for it.”

I can certainly see why she is worried about what his mother will be doing.

And he did! She did send him money for a meal he bought her but that’s the first time in 4 years I have ever seen her do that. The mom has brought up a few times how she’s “trying to move” to the state we live in. I just know that she is waiting for us to buy a house (a stable, permanent living situation), and then will tell us she’s moving in with us. And I say that intentionally — she will not ask us, she will tell us, and he will not be able to stand up and say no to her.

He clearly hasn’t changed on these important issues.

As I read what I’ve written, it almost seems to obvious what I need to do. But he is genuinely the nicest guy I’ve ever met. He never yells, he considers my perspective when I express something bothering me, he tells me he loves me and just wants to make me happy. He absolutely has changed his behavior and action when I’ve expressed something is bothering me. But I cannot get through to him on these things.

There is an obvious maturity issue here.

How is it possible that this is his financial situation? Why is he completely unable to stand up to his mother even though he knows he has a reasonable purpose to do it? Why is he so resistant to getting a car so he can leave the job he hates and have more options about where he works?

She knows the answer to this question.

Am I overreacting for feeling like I might need to end things? Does he just need more time and I’m being impatient? Will he get there eventually if I just keep encouraging him and being patient? Or will I be waiting in vain for someone who isn’t going to grow and then push off my own dreams and goals until I have to start over at 40+?

It seems obvious to everyone, including her, that he isn’t going to change anytime soon. Cut the relationship off now, otherwise she’ll be doing it after having wasted several more years with him.

Let’s take a look at what the people in the comments have to say about this situation.

This is funny and true.

He is doing nothing special.

Dumping him and moving on is great advice.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom and grandma who disagree where the kids should wake up on Christmas morning.

She is enabling him.

Run! This is good advice.

She needs to break it off and avoid future heartbreak. He is not going to change, and she needs to accept that fact.

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