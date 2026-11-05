Her Husband Demands a Daily Personal Chauffeur Service from Work—Leaving Her Trapped and Frustrated as a Stay-at-Home Wife

When you’re in a relationship, it’s important to try to find common ground and be willing to compromise.

Because if you don’t…well, let’s just say that there are bound to be all kinds of problems.

In today’s story, a woman explained why she and her husband are at odds about his work schedule.

Read on and see if you think she’s doing anything wrong.

AITA for refusing to pick up my husband from work every day? “I am a stay-at-home wife. My husband works a 9-5 office job and we don’t have any kids. He makes good money. (About 10k per month) We have a car but he can’t drive because of an eye problem. So I am the only one who drives our car. We live in a country where getting a full-time driver will cost about $150 a month. We have a maid who comes to do the household chores for $200/month. The commute to work is short (10-15 minutes by car without traffic, 30 minutes walking)

She has some concerns…

The problem is: He already wakes me up in the morning (7:30 am) to drive him to work and let’s say I’m fine with it. But he also wants me to pick him up from his work every day! His logic is I stay home so I have the free time to drive him. But for a pick up the timing is bad (5 pm) and it cuts through the middle of my day (Whatever I’m doing, I have to stop to go pick him up from work). Also it’s true that I have a lot of free time but I have my own routine and picking him up every day disrupts my routine. And I think he should get a driver for the afternoon pick up. Am I a jerk? My view is that the commute to/from work is his responsibility. And he shouldn’t put this responsibility on anyone else. He should manage it by himself.

I guess she has a point…

If I was working, I wouldn’t ask him to pick me up every day. Maybe once in a while but in general I wouldn’t bother other people with a responsibility that is not theirs! We also have a chef (I might be spoiled, but that’s not the point). If he can afford to have a chef and a maid why shouldn’t he get a driver?! He can definitely get a driver for his work commute. AITA?”

Check out how readers reacted to this story.

This woman is also going through it.

Another reader said she’s to blame.

This individual weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dad who can’t understand why his son can sleep in now that he’s not commuting to the office.

And another Reddit user didn’t hold back.

I don’t want to sound like a jerk, but these two do sound a bit entitled…

And she sounds kind of unreasonable!

These are what a lot of people would call “first-world problems.”